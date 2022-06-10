ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Stephen Garcia named to 107.5 the Game's 30 for 30 list

By Joe Macheca about 11 hours
Stephen Garcia was voted one of South Carolina's 30 best players during the SEC era by fans.(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

107.5 the Game asked fans to vote on the best 30 players South Carolina football has had during the 30 years the Gamecocks have been in the SEC. Former Gamecock quarterback Stephen Garcia begins the daily countdown at number 30.

Garcia is the most controversial quarterback — and one of the most well-loved quarterbacks — the Gamecocks have had in the SEC era.

The stories have become a legend following his tenure at the school. Garcia said he still receives messages on social media talking about some of the wild things he did in Columbia.

The quarterback was suspended five times during his tenure. The fifth being the final as he was dismissed from the team in 2011 for his actions.

Garcia was unapologetically himself during his time as a Gamecock. It is easy to say that there will never be another quarterback like him in today’s day and age. Players are under a lot more pressure and with the evermore evolving landscape of NIL, there is certainly a lot more responsibility.

“If I were in this era, I’d be a pretty rich man right now with all of the NIL stuff,” Garcia said with a chuckle in an interview with 107.5 The Game’s Heath Cline.

Garcia mentioned that he was approached by former head coach Steve Spurrier about transferring after one of his suspensions. Garcia denied the opportunity because he said he had committed to playing at South Carolina and committed to playing for Spurrier. In today’s age with the way the transfer portal works, the answer may have been different.

Despite off-the-field issues, Garcia’s play on the field continued to shine through all of the bad.

Garcia threw for 7,597 yards and 47 touchdowns in his time at USC. His best season was in 2010 when he led the Gamecocks to the program’s first SEC championship game. In that season, he threw for 3059 yards and 20 touchdowns with a 148.7 quarterback rating. Garcia said the team chemistry is what led to the success during that magical year.

Garcia’s performance against top-ranked Alabama highlighted the historic year. In the first win for South Carolina football versus a number one overall team, he went 17 of 20 for 201 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Garcia sits alone at third all-time for passing yards at the school, behind legends Todd Ellis and Steve Taneyhill.

“It was a wild ride, I had a blast, there’s definitely a few things I regret but that’s how you live and learn and I feel like I’m a better person because of it,” Garcia said.

