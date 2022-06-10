ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawn Staley recounts the moment South Carolina won its second national title

By Sam Gillenwater about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Ethan Mito | NCAA Photos via Getty Images

South Carolina’s Dawn Staley accomplished so much as a player. She’s already an inductee in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for her contributions on the court. Now, as a coach, she’s becoming the new face of women’s college basketball. In 14 seasons, she has coached the Gamecocks and led them to a pair of national titles.

Staley recently appeared on ESPN’s ‘Jalen & Jacoby’. After their most recent title run last season, she told them it gave her a feeling even she was unfamiliar with.

“I was actually instantly tired. I felt myself coming down,” said Staley. “You play in these big games and it usually takes you a couple of hours for your body to come down. I felt it as soon as the horn sounded. I said, “What just happened? I’m tired!”

The Gamecocks won every game by double-digits as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. That run was soon capped off with the victory over Geno Auriemma and UConn in the title game. Staley said winning it over the Huskies gave them an even greater sense of accomplishment.

“Super cool honestly to beat UConn,” she said. “You have to go through the standard and the first time we won in 2017 we didn’t play them. So everybody was like, “Thats not a legit championship.”

Despite Staley winning her second National Coach of the Year and fifth SEC Coach of the Year, the roster she assembled was impressive in its own right. Simultaneously, Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston won National Player, SEC Player & Defensive Player of the Year.

With Boston front and center, Staley says her team was ready to take what was theirs from the start of the season.

“I just thought the tables were set in a way for us to be super successful and our players walked into that. They weren’t going to be denied.”

The Gamecocks have emphatically burst onto the scene as one of the new juggernauts in the college game. With Staley remaining at the helm, Columbia, South Carolina will remain on the map and in contention for years to come.

