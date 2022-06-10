ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son, wife of Alabama basketball assistant Antoine Pettway recently bitten by snake

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

The wife and son of Alabama basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway were both recently bitten by a copperhead snake – a scary experience that his wife, Kimberly, is now warning others about.

“Me and my son both were bitten before we ever laid eyes on the snake,” Kimberly Pettway told WBRC of the incident that occurred in their Tuscaloosa home garage.

“As you can image, the two cars, in the garage,” Pettway described. “We walk in between and he’s walking in front of me. As soon as he turns left, he says, ‘Ouch’ and raises his right leg. I thought he was about to trip so I grabbed him and I said, ‘Are you ok–’ I didn’t even get okay out and I felt something on my foot.”

After realizing what happened, Antoine Pettway drove his family to the emergency room quickly, where Kimberly and her 10-year-old son recovered. The medics checked them for swelling before administering antivenom.

“If someone has this type of experience, which I hope not, they need to understand that they have time,” said Pettway. “We learned at the hospital you have about a six hour window. Just remember to pack your patience when you go to the hospital because it’s a process there. It’s a process there to treat you in the best way that they can.”

There are several types of Copperhead snakes native to the state of Alabama. The carnivorous predators typically live in forested areas, ravines and near streams. They are typically non-aggressive unless they’re stepped on or disturbed. Copperheads are venomous, however, they’re among the least toxic varieties naturally found in the United States.

