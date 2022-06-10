ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State football recruiting buzz and intel on two key prospects

By Matt Carter about 6 hours
On3 Consensus four-star safety Daemon Fagan (Photo by Matt Carter/On3)

On3 National Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons has an update on two top NC State football recruiting targets at a 7-on-7 in Las Vegas.

