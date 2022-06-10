Talking Horses: they’re off and it’s Sierra Nevada from Sierra Nevada …

A Gowran Park racegoer surveys the action Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Punters fancying a flutter at Gowran Park on Sunday will have to have their wits about them as for the first time since 1994 in the UK or Ireland two horses with the same name are running in the same race.

Sierra Nevada (No 5) and Sierra Nevada (No 15) will set off in the 4.50pm contest at the Co Kilkenny track and the commentator is also likely to face a tricky time as almost inevitably the horses have been drawn out of the hat virtually next to each other in stalls one and three.

The unfortunate clash has occurred because the colt (stall one) and the filly (stall three) sharing the same monicker were bred and registered with their racing names in two different countries, namely Britain and the United States.

Horse Racing Ireland’s director of racing, Jason Morris, explained to the Racing Post : “Britain and Ireland have a joint stud book so GB and IRE-suffixed horses cannot have the same name.

“However, horses born and registered in other racing jurisdictions or stud books can have the same name, with the suffix then being the distinguishing feature. In this case, the four-year-old [No 5] has a GB suffix and the three-year-old [No 15] has a USA suffix.”

Monty Python famously satirised horse racing in a sketch which included the Queen Victoria Handicap when every horse had the same name but this has happened before on actual racecourses. Two horses called Lambton finished first and second at the now defunct Keele Park in 1896 while a couple of three-year-old colts named Ibrahim were unplaced in the 1835 Derby.

In August 1979, Ginistrelli, who subsequently turned out to be useful enough to win a Derby trial the following year, won a maiden race at Yarmouth with another horse of the same name finishing fourth while Averti was fifth and Averti sixth at the same track when the last incident of this kind happened in 1994. Tony Paley

Showtime Mahomes can open door for York punters

A big field of three-year-old sprinters will go to post for the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap at York on Saturday, offering punters a chance to limber up ahead of even sterner challenges at Royal Ascot next week, writes Greg Wood.

Eight of the 19-strong field were successful last time out, including Ingra Tor, the likely favourite at around 4-1, whose winning form at Newmarket in April was franked when Harry Three, the runner-up, went in at the same track two weeks later.

Harry Three is 1lb better off with Ingra Tor on Saturday but they are 8lb and 9lb higher respectively for their latest wins and both may struggle to cope with the challenge of Showtime Mahomes (3.40) , a winner over course and distance three weeks ago.

That was just Showtime Mahomes’s second start at six furlongs while no fewer than five of the beaten horses – the second, third, fifth, ninth and 14th home – won next time out, which makes Grant Tuer’s the clear pick of the prices at around 9-1.

Sandown Park 1.40 Charlie Appleby is a shrewd judge of the right time to reach for some headgear and his 50 runners in first-time cheekpieces since the start of 2020 have a 24% strike-rate and small level-stakes profit. Lightly raced Maplewood, who will also appreciate the step back up in trip, could improve the trainer’s record here.

York 2.00 Casilli would have been much closer to Topanticipation with a clear run through the last quarter-mile over track and trip last month and is 7lb better off here.

Sandown Park 2.15 Nothing went right for Sheer Rocks in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April but it is interesting that Eve Johnson Houghton started him off at Listed level and the 8-1 shot is the least exposed runner in this field by some way. The third home from his win at Bath in September was a winner next time and 88 could be a fair opening mark.

York 2.35 Titan Rock has an absence to overcome but put up a career-best at Ayr in September, has had a wind operation since and remains on a competitive mark.

Sandown Park 2.50 A drop in class should make all the difference for Caturra, who was not beaten far in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes last time.

York 3.05 A small field includes several that struggle for consistency so the veteran Euchen Glen, at around 7-1, could be the way to go.

Chester 3.20 Roman Dragon ran his best race to date on his three-year-old debut at Haydock last month, which was also his first start for Hugo Palmer. He does not need to find much improvement for the run to go close here. Greg Wood