Former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow signs huge new deal

Hunter Renfrow is getting a new deal with the Raiders. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CLEMSON — Hunter Renfrow was one of the top receivers in the NFL this past season. Now he is being paid like it.

The Pro Bowl wideout has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The contract includes $21 million guaranteed.

Renfrow was drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft after an incredible and unexpected college career.

The former walk-on at Clemson won a pair of national titles during his time with the Tigers. He finished with 2,133 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his time at Clemson.

Renfrow holds multiple Clemson records, including most consecutive games with a reception (43) and most starts by a receiver (47).

As impressive as Renfrow was at Clemson, he didn’t have his first 100-yard receiving game until he reached the NFL.

He has had five in the NFL, including three this past season.

Renfrow finished 2021 with 128 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 58 yards in the playoffs against the Bengals.

Renfrow has remained close with Dabo Swinney and Clemson since his college career ended. In fact, he stayed with the Swinney family while in the Upstate this spring.

“He’s staying in my basement,” Swinney revealed this spring. “He and (his wife) Cami and baby Collins have been in my basement since Sunday, so they’re hanging out with us. We played basketball till 11 o’clock the other night. For the record, me and Dillon, one of the guys, took he and Will (Swinney) down. Just for the record, two-on-two, that is an absolute fact. He wasn’t real happy about that.”