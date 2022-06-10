ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ben Stokes and James Anderson strike as England halt New Zealand charge

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPZcC_0g6h44Vp00

Ben Stokes and James Anderson struck with successive deliveries at Trent Bridge as England halted an early New Zealand charge on the first morning of the second LV= Insurance Test.

The Black Caps posted a lively 108 for two at lunch, with Will Young (47) and stand-in skipper Tom Latham (26) departing within moments of each other after a high quality opening stand of 84.

England conceded 20 boundaries in the first session as they failed to keep a lid on the scoring, but their quick double strike will offer some cause for optimism.

Facing a Kiwi side missing captain Kane Williamson due to a positive Covid-19 result on the eve of the game, Stokes chose to bowl first in a bid to wrestle control against a rejigged top order.

But despite a green-tinged pitch and low clouds overhead, it was the tourists who made the running as stand-in skipper Latham and Young raced away.

An unchanged home attack failed to find the kind of lavish swing and helpful sideways movement this ground is renowned for, with both batters enjoying a sturdy start to their innings. Latham clipped an off-colour Stuart Broad for back-to-back fours as the seamer struggled to find any zip on his home ground, while Matthew Potts could not quite recreate the energy of his eye-catching debut at Lord’s last week.

The pair reached 50 in 15 overs and kicked on quickly from there, with Young whipping Jack Leach’s third ball of the series over mid-wicket to show his intent. It fell to Stokes to get his side back in the contest, but only after a ragged first over and two punched drives off Young had skipped through to the cover boundary. Tightening up his line, he angled one in and clipped the shoulder of the bat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZdBA_0g6h44Vp00

Zak Crawley picked it up quickly and got down to hold a low catch at second slip. That should have been the cue for Latham to dig in for the interval, but he got it badly wrong as he gifted his wicket to the very next ball.

Anderson had returned for a second spell and dug his first ball in short from round the wicket. Latham gladly took it on, but turned his pull to the diving Potts at mid-wicket. Latham dropped to his knees in dismay, with 21 overs of sound work disappearing in two balls.

A third breakthrough would have rallied English spirits even further, but Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls made up for Williamson’s unexpected absence by beginning well.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry Kane rues England’s ‘night to forget’ but insists there’s no question over manager Gareth Southgate

Harry Kane acknowledged it was a dismal showing from England as they were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday night, but insisted there was no question to answer over Gareth Southgate’s future.The striker was one of several non-performers on the night as the Three Lions suffered their worst loss in almost a century on home soil, with rotation, injury absences and a long season all conspiring to see a dreadful outing cap a four-game winles streak in the Nations League.Hungary, by contrast, were organised, energetic and ruthless in front of goal, by Kane insists there’s no need to...
SPORTS
The Independent

England lock Maro Itoje never had any doubt Saracens would return to top table

Maro Itoje never had any doubt Saracens would be back competing for the biggest prizes but has admitted it would be an “amazing achievement” to secure more Twickenham success on Saturday.The StoneX Stadium club are back in the Gallagher Premiership play-off final, 12 months after a two-legged victory over Ealing earned promotion from the second tier.Sarries’ relegation to the Championship in 2020 was expected to be the end of an era for the north London club, who had won five league titles and three European crowns during a glittering decade of success before being shamed by the salary cap scandal.However,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Glenn Maxwell knocks unbeaten 80 as Australia defeat Sri Lanka

Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten 80 from 51 balls as Australia beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a rain-affected first one-day international in Pallekele.Kusal Mendis (86), Pathum Nissanka (56) and Danushka Gunathilaka (55) all shone as Sri Lanka piled up 300 for seven from their 50 overs in the day-night encounter.A scintillating 80* (51) from Glenn Maxwell gets our Aussie men across the line by two wickets in the first ODI on the Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka!Well played 🇦🇺 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ws1KlP3GHG— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 14, 2022Captain Aaron Finch (44) and Steve Smith (53) got Australia off to a strong start as they chased a target later revised to 282 from 44 overs after an interruption, but Sri Lanka claimed wickets at regular intervals.Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of bowlers, taking four for 58 to keep the hosts in contention but Marcus Stoinis (44) and Maxwell, who hit six sixes and six fours, saw Australia home.
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate will shoulder blame but England must find answers quickly to summer shambles

Blame the scheduling of these games at the end of a long, tiring season. Blame the need to experiment five months and two camps out from a World Cup. Blame what we can now officially call the Channel 4 curse if you want, as well.There are a lot of reasons why England are bottom of their Nations League group and at threat of relegation, having gone four games without a win for the first time during Gareth Southgate’s spell in charge while also failing to score a goal from open play.Yet knowing how it’s gone even during the good...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Devon Conway
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Jack Leach
The Independent

Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate despite England’s poor run of form

Harry Kane believes boss Gareth Southgate is still the man to take England forward despite a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary.Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a thunderous Zsolt Nagy strike and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag made it 4-0 on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.The second consecutive defeat to the Hungarians left England without a victory in four Nations League matches.Southgate has credit in the bank after taking England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.But his position has been questioned and, on whether Southgate was the right man, captain Kane told Channel 4: “Without any question. That’s not a question I should even be answering if I’m honest.” Read More Bukayo Saka meets Prince Charles ahead of Italy clashDismal England hammered by Hungary as crowd turns against Three LionsFA hopes more will join mission to ‘drive forward diversity and inclusion’
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate backs young England players to bounce back from Hungary defeat

Gareth Southgate believes his young players will not suffer lasting damage from a “chastening” and “painful” Nations League defeat to Hungary – calling for his critics to judge his side when it is at full strength.The Three Lions were humbled with a shock 4-0 loss at Molineux as Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a Zsolt Nagy screamer and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag’s cool finish on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.This was the worst possible end to England’s taxing run of four...
WORLD
The Independent

Nathan Collins’ only regret is his goal did not earn Republic win over Ukraine

Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins left Lodz with his only regret that his stunning solo goal could not secure a Nations League win against Ukraine.The Burnley centre-half scythed his way through the Ukrainian defence, evading three challenges before stabbing home with the outside of his right foot to give Ireland a first-half lead which was cancelled out by Artem Dovbyk after the restart.Asked about his remarkable strike afterwards, Collins told RTE: “If it was the last minute, it would be great because we could have got the win.“But I’d have taken a draw. They’re a good team and we...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Bale: It’s better to make mistakes now and not at the World Cup

Gareth Bale says it is better Wales make their mistakes now and not at the World Cup after suffering more stoppage-time heartbreak against Holland.Memphis Depay secured an eventful 3-2 Nations League victory for Holland in the third minute of stoppage time in Rotterdam, just seconds after Bale had equalised from the penalty spot.Wales are bottom of their A4 group with one point having lost three of their four games.Robert Page’s side have conceded decisive late goals in all three defeats, with their only point coming in a 1-1 home draw against Belgium.“It’s hard to take, but I’d rather this happen...
MANCHESTER UNITED F.C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Kiwi
The Independent

England performance slated as ‘shocking’ and ‘unacceptable’ by former internationals

Former England midfielder Joe Cole called the Three Lions’ performance “shocking” as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux.England’s winless run in the Nations League continued as a ruthless Hungary side put them to the sword as Roland Sallai scored a brace, Zsolt Nagy fired in a fine effort, and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth after a controversial red card for John Stones.Fans chanted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ at Gareth Southgate on a miserable night for England.“It’s shocking,” Joe Cole said on Channel 4. “The performance tonight was shocking, the players weren’t at it.“We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dismal England hammered by Hungary in Nations League as crowd turns against Three Lions

This can no longer be written off as meaningless. The Nations League has instead produced England’s worst-ever home defeat to a side from outside the old “home nations”, and worst in all since 1928, as Hungary symbolically surpassed their own famous 6-3 of 1953.We might well see a similar inquest. This obviously can’t be dismissed as just the Nations League any more. There felt more to it than fatigue or circumstances.Gareth Southgate has real problems to solve, as his team lost momentum and – perhaps most relevantly – he lost the support of a significant section of a home crowd....
WORLD
The Independent

England vs Hungary LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction tonight

This can no longer be written off as meaningless. The Nations League has instead produced England’s worst-ever home defeat to a side from outside the old “home nations”, and worst in all since 1928, as Hungary symbolically surpassed their own famous 6-3 of 1953.We might well see a similar inquest. This obviously can’t be dismissed as just the Nations League any more. There felt more to it than fatigue or circumstances.Gareth Southgate has real problems to solve, as his team lost momentum and - perhaps most relevantly - he lost the support of a significant section of a home crowd. It is the first show of the sort of negativity that used to sour so many campaigns and managerial reigns of the past, and this went really toxic.Southgate and his players were repeatedly booed, with that reaching a crescendo as Harry Maguire was brought on to shore up a defence that had lost John Stones to a red card.It was that kind of night, where it was hard to settle on what the low point was. It just kept getting worse. Follow all the reaction as England lose to Hungary below:
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy