The Federal Reserve Board published in March an updated proposal for its guidelines to evaluate requests for accounts and services at Federal Reserve Banks. The new proposal, which added a new chapter to the original guidelines published in May 2021, creates a tiered system based on the risks that an institution may pose to the financial system, and it aimed at facilitating FinTech companies to access master accounts directly without the need to partner with another bank.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO