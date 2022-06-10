Good news and bad news as Yankees flop against Twins with Cortes on the mound

NEW YORK -- Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings of three-hit ball, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the struggling Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Tuesday night.Bassitt (5-4), who entered with a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts, allowed just three singles and one walk with seven strikeouts. He got the Brewers to hit into double plays right after each of their hits, including in the sixth - when Milwaukee had runners at the corners before Willy Adames grounded into an inning-ending double play.It was the third time Bassitt has thrown eight scoreless innings...

QUEENS, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO