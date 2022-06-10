ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Good news and bad news as Yankees flop against Twins with Cortes on the mound

fanrecap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees faced off against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday evening with Nestor Cortes on the mound. Cortes has been stellar this season, going into the game with a 1.50 ERA....

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Chris Bassitt stellar over 8 innings, Mets blank Brewers

NEW YORK -- Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings of three-hit ball, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the struggling Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Tuesday night.Bassitt (5-4), who entered with a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts, allowed just three singles and one walk with seven strikeouts. He got the Brewers to hit into double plays right after each of their hits, including in the sixth - when Milwaukee had runners at the corners before Willy Adames grounded into an inning-ending double play.It was the third time Bassitt has thrown eight scoreless innings...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates no-hit by Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas fell one strike short of a no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals against Pittsburgh when Cal Mitchell doubled with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday night.Mitchell drove a 2-2 curveball just over the head of Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. The ball bounced on the warning track 383 feet from home plate and over the wall in straightaway center for a ground-rule double.The hit came on the 129th pitch from Mikolas, a career high. He was lifted right after that for Packy Naughton, who closed out a 9-1 victory over the Pirates...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy