ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJF1h_0g6gxn6200

WASHINGTON ( WHNT ) — Nearly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The Northern Tier Bakery, LLC. in St. Paul Park, Minnesota is recalling the following packaged salad products that were produced between May 18, 2022, and June 8, 2022

FDA recalls seafood from Mobile County supplier
  • 4-oz. plastic packages of SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

The products that are being recalled will have an establishment number “ EST. 19860 ” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release , the company discovered the problem and immediately notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes .

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating of these products. The FSIS encourages anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

The cost of gasoline the year you started driving

Symptoms of Listeriosis are listed as:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • And convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

The FSIS recommends if anyone has these items in their refrigerators to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Little change on Sunday as KWLA wraps up

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 boats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday. There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The seven boats that fished on […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Sheriff: women arrested after kids hit with metal knuckles

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two women have been arrested on felony child abuse charges after the children of one of the women were hit with a pair of metal knuckles in their home. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said in a Facebook post that the children were hospitalized with […]
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Saint Paul Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Alabama Health
Mobile County, AL
Health
WNCT

Teen charged in shooting that injured 3 people at NC mall

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall, police said. Two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday, […]
WNCT

Trump makes last-minute pitch for Arrington in challenge to Mace in SC

(The Hill) – Former President Trump on Sunday called former South Carolina state Rep. Katie Arrington’s (R) policies “perfect” in a last-minute pitch for her primary challenge this week to Rep. Nancy Mace (R), who has blamed Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump endorsed Arrington in February one day after she announced […]
POTUS
WNCT

Tarboro native Harrell facing felony marijuana charge

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. Harrell, 28, from Tarboro, was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely, news […]
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes
WNCT

Greenville Grooves is coming to Town Common on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville. The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and […]
WNCT

Fire department to build another station

RHODESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a brand new fire station to help better serve their growing community. The Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department, located in the Jacksonville area, plans to build the station at the intersection of Highway 258 and 111. Their current station has five bays and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Investigation begins in NC trooper-involved shooting death

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — A suspect was fatally wounded in a shootout with a trooper and a deputy along a highway in western North Carolina, investigators said. Authorities were called to a report of a crash involving an overturned vehicle and an armed man on a highway in Caldwell County on Sunday afternoon, the North […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
FDA
WNCT

North Carolina authorities’ 24-hour manhunt ends with murder suspect’s arrest in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said. David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Video shows brawl break out at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at a racetrack got a little intense! A fight broke out at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem on Saturday night during the chain race, which was the finale of the night. Some cars got tangled up in turn one and the white car, driven by Gerald Robinson Junior, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Karen Beasley Center releases 10 sea turtles

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ten turtles from the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center have been released back into the ocean as of Tuesday morning. The organization rescues and rehabilitates sick and injured sea turtles. In Tuesday’s release, there were two Kemp Ridley turtles, seven Green turtles, and one Loggerhead turtle. That […]
SURF CITY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy