Dolores, CO

Hunting permit draw for Lone Mesa State Park is now open

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe application for the hunting permit draw for Lone Mesa State Park is now open online through July 7. Lone Mesa State Park, a 11,760-acre property 23 miles north of Dolores, is open to the public only through a Special Use Permit that allows for limited hunting during big game...

pagosasprings.com

KJCT8

Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented across western Colorado

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - As of midnight Tuesday, the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Field Offices set Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. “The fire danger indices within the Southwest District are at very high to extreme, including high elevations,” said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer James Savage. “These restrictions are being put in place due to the persistent drought and weather conditions.”
MONTROSE, CO
durangodowntown.com

Purple Cliffs Homeless Camp “Not Working”

The problematic homeless camp in the Purple Cliffs area along County Road 203 will be closed before next winter, and perhaps sooner if La Plata County and the city of Durango successfully establish a managed camp in West Durango. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings and Closets Plus. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The LA Plata County Commissioners are moving ahead with plans to establish a managed homeless camp with the city of Durango’s support. Earlier this spring, the commissioners voted to purchase four lots, totaling a little more than an acre, west of the Durango Dog Park, and the price tag, $1.7 million. The county will use one time revenues it received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program to help communities offset expenses related to the pandemic. The offer comes after a five year search for an alternative site to replace what was supposed to be a temporary homeless camp at the Purple Cliffs on County Road 203, across from Walmart.
DURANGO, CO
99.9 KEKB

Remember When These Colorado Locations Appeared in True Grit?

Movie buffs, especially fans of old western films, may recognize some familiar-looking places that appeared in the original version of True Grit. That's because several locations in Colorado served as backdrops during a good chunk of scenes in the 1969 flick that starred John Wayne. The Ouray County Courthouse was...
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Animas River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

