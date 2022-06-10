ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner identifies body found in Shenango Twp. ditch

By Gerry Ricciutti
 4 days ago

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Coroner has identified the woman whose body was discovered in Shenango Township last month.

Ashley Rock, 32, of Painesville, Ohio was found lying in a ditch along the Sharon-Bedford Road, not far from Route 318, on May 24.

Salineville man charged in fatal hit-and-run facing more charges

The coroner said an autopsy was performed, but at this point, test results are still pending and no cause of death has been determined.

District Attorney Peter Acker said the body was found roughly 50-100 feet inside the Ohio/Pa. border. It is believed that the victim died in Ohio and was dumped in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

