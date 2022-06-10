Coroner identifies body found in Shenango Twp. ditch

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Coroner has identified the woman whose body was discovered in Shenango Township last month.

Ashley Rock, 32, of Painesville, Ohio was found lying in a ditch along the Sharon-Bedford Road, not far from Route 318, on May 24.

The coroner said an autopsy was performed, but at this point, test results are still pending and no cause of death has been determined.

District Attorney Peter Acker said the body was found roughly 50-100 feet inside the Ohio/Pa. border. It is believed that the victim died in Ohio and was dumped in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.