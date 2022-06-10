Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians odds, picks and predictions

The Oakland Athletics (20-39) and Cleveland Guardians (27-26) meet Friday for the second contest in a 4-game series at Progressive Field. First pitch is slated for a 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Athletics vs. Guardians odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cleveland leads 4-0.

The Athletics have lost 9 games in a row, and the offense has been in shambles. The A’s have scored a total of 18 runs while notching a .520 OPS along that span.

The Guardians scuffled in late May, but they’ve been on a roll with a lot of home games and wins of late. Cleveland is 8-2 overall (6-1 at home) since May 30, and its pitching owns a 2.83 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over that stretch.

Athletics at Guardians projected starters

RHP Paul Blackburn vs. LHP Triston McKenzie

Blackburn (5-2, 2.62 ERA) has registered a 1.06 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 6.8 K/9 through 58 1/3 IP across 11 starts.

Had a tidy 1.70 ERA through May 25 but has allowed 8 runs over his last 10 2/3 IP.

Has thus far posted a 1.14 ERA and 0.98 WHIP on the road. His career road ERA of 4.31 is a full run lower than his home mark.

McKenzie (3-5, 3.10 ERA) owns a 0.86 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 7.6 K/9 through 58 IP in 9 starts and 1 relief appearance.

Has gone 7 or more innings in 4 straight starts.

Did not allow a run to the Athletics across 6 1/3 IP in Oakland May 6.

Athletics at Guardians odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 8:12 a.m. ET.

Money line: Athletics +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Guardians -170 (bet $170 to win $100)

Athletics +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Guardians -170 (bet $170 to win $100) Run line (RL): Athletics +1.5 (-150) | Guardians -1.5 (+122)

Athletics +1.5 (-150) | Guardians -1.5 (+122) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Athletics at Guardians picks and predictions

Prediction

Athletics 5, Guardians 4

McKenzie is a solid pitcher, but he’s getting by with a .175 batting average on balls in play. The back end of the bullpen behind him is ripe for some fatigue issues if pushed just a little in this one.

Once again, Oakland is perhaps a partial-unit play here. TAKE OAKLAND (+135).

PASS: the payout on the outright Athletics play is worth it.

Oakland’s offensive numbers can’t be sugar-coated. However, the A’s have battled through some low BABIP figures in high-leverage situations.

Mix in Cleveland’s bullpen situation and both starters being a bit too far over their skis with surface numbers and the OVER 7.5 (-122) becomes a strong play in this Friday contest.

