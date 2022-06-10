ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMGds_0g6glvCQ00

The Oakland Athletics (20-39) and Cleveland Guardians (27-26) meet Friday for the second contest in a 4-game series at Progressive Field. First pitch is slated for a 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Athletics vs. Guardians odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cleveland leads 4-0.

The Athletics have lost 9 games in a row, and the offense has been in shambles. The A’s have scored a total of 18 runs while notching a .520 OPS along that span.

The Guardians scuffled in late May, but they’ve been on a roll with a lot of home games and wins of late. Cleveland is 8-2 overall (6-1 at home) since May 30, and its pitching owns a 2.83 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over that stretch.

Athletics at Guardians projected starters

RHP Paul Blackburn vs. LHP Triston McKenzie

Blackburn (5-2, 2.62 ERA) has registered a 1.06 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 6.8 K/9 through 58 1/3 IP across 11 starts.

  • Had a tidy 1.70 ERA through May 25 but has allowed 8 runs over his last 10 2/3 IP.
  • Has thus far posted a 1.14 ERA and 0.98 WHIP on the road. His career road ERA of 4.31 is a full run lower than his home mark.

McKenzie (3-5, 3.10 ERA) owns a 0.86 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 7.6 K/9 through 58 IP in 9 starts and 1 relief appearance.

  • Has gone 7 or more innings in 4 straight starts.
  • Did not allow a run to the Athletics across 6 1/3 IP in Oakland May 6.

Athletics at Guardians odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 8:12 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Athletics +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Guardians -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Athletics +1.5 (-150) | Guardians -1.5 (+122)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Athletics at Guardians picks and predictions

Prediction

Athletics 5, Guardians 4

McKenzie is a solid pitcher, but he’s getting by with a .175 batting average on balls in play. The back end of the bullpen behind him is ripe for some fatigue issues if pushed just a little in this one.

Once again, Oakland is perhaps a partial-unit play here. TAKE OAKLAND (+135).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS: the payout on the outright Athletics play is worth it.

Oakland’s offensive numbers can’t be sugar-coated. However, the A’s have battled through some low BABIP figures in high-leverage situations.

Mix in Cleveland’s bullpen situation and both starters being a bit too far over their skis with surface numbers and the OVER 7.5 (-122) becomes a strong play in this Friday contest.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Erik Bakich departing for ACC program

Michigan baseball has been the one northern team to shirk mediocre expectations. Northern college baseball exists, but it doesn’t come close to the same stratosphere as southern schools. The Wolverines had become an exception, in large part (or in complete part) due to manager Erik Bakich. Unfortunately, his time...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans crushed referee Tony Brothers for calling a foul on an obvious Jordan Poole flop

Theoretically, the NBA Finals should have the league’s best referees working the games. The NBA, instead, opted to give Tony Brothers a Game 5 assignment. The controversial official was having a quiet night (by his standards) for much of the Game 5 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But that all changed in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Fantasy Baseball#Sports Betting#The Oakland Athletics#Ip
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yadier Molina convinced the umpiring crew to call a balk after they all initially missed the call

Yadier Molina has played 19 seasons in the big leagues. He knows a balk when he sees one, and apparently, he knows it better than an entire umpiring crew. The Pittsburgh Pirates were upset on Tuesday when they thought they had Molina picked off at second base for an inning-ending out only to watch Molina to convince the umpires to call a balk. Molina, recognizing that J.T. Brubaker was pitching out of the windup, took off for third base once the Pirates pitcher started his delivery. But Brubaker would pause mid-windup (a clear balk), step off the rubber and throw to second.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Offensive' horns-down gesture gets anthem singer booted from the College World Series

Zac Collier is an Aggie through and through. He went to college at Texas A&M, sang in a campus a cappella group and is very passionate about his alma mater’s rivalry with the University of Texas. So when the 27-year-old history teacher got the opportunity to sing the national anthem before a Women’s College World Series game between Oklahoma State and the Longhorns last week, he did what any Texas A&M fan — what any college fan, really — would do. He finished his performance, raised his fist in the air and flashed the ‘Horns Down’ sign.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis makes surprise trip to see current UNC commits

While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is in the middle of a key offseason, he continues to show support for future Tar Heels all around the country. In this case, he even went outside of the country to visit two key future North Carolina prospects. Team USA Basketball is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship down in Tijuana and are fresh off of a semi-final win on Saturday. But, earlier this week, Davis made a visit to watch and support incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble and 2023 UNC commit GG Jackson, both on the USA roster. Even though both players...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it’s still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization’s old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan defender on Ohio State beating the Wolverines in Columbus, "we're not going to let that happen."

Inevitably, every year a reporter asks someone from Ohio State and Michigan about thoughts on The Game. And every year players will gladly oblige and give their biased opinion. Even though we’re still about six months from the Wolverines coming to Columbus, it’s never too early to start thinking about the greatest rivalry in all of sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans S Jonathan Owens says there is no change now that Lovie Smith is coach

The Houston Texans went with Lovie Smith as their fifth full-time coach in team history following a 4-13 campaign from first-year coach David Culley. Smith was the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the Texans in Culley’s lone year. The organization was able to see up close how much attention to detail Smith put into the defensive side of the ball, and also how players rallied around the former 2005 NFL Coach of the Year.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy