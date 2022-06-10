ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Thomas Tuchel Sets Four-Man Transfer Shortlist

By Owen Cummings
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOs6D_0g6gfAnX00

With Chelsea's takeover now completed, they can look forward to the summer where things won't be as doom and gloom as they have been over the past few months.

With Chelsea's takeover now completed, they can look forward to the summer where things won't be as doom and gloom as they have been over the past few months.

Thomas Tuchel will be relishing the challenge of guiding his squad back in the right direction after what was an extremely difficult time in the club's history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OiaBz_0g6gfAnX00

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Lots of activity is expected to come in the weeks ahead and a four-man shortlist has been made by The Express .

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already left the club on free transfers, meaning that a massive hole has been left in the team.

Although Trevor Chalobah and Malang Sarr have impressed when called upon, centre-backs are desperately needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsp29_0g6gfAnX00

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Jules Kounde's name has come up once again after being heavily speculated with the Blues last summer.

The 23-year-old has impressed time and time again when playing for Sevilla, and it seems somewhat inevitable that he'll end up in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCJOM_0g6gfAnX00

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Another name mentioned is Kounde's French teammate Presnel Kimpembe who helped steer PSG to yet another title.

Kimpembe has now spent eight years in Paris and could be looking for a new challenge, with former PSG defender Thiago Silva trying to sell the project to him.

The 28-year-old is not short of silverware having won five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France titles and a World Cup, just to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFN9n_0g6gfAnX00

IMAGO / PanoramiC

A third centre-back mentioned was Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt who is currently refusing to sign a new contract with The Old Lady.

This could allow Chelsea to swoop in and pick up the former Ajax defender at a reduced fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MY8m_0g6gfAnX00

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The final player on the shortlist is reportedly Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus who has been linked to a handful of Premier League clubs, such as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, over the last few weeks.

The Manchester City number nine looks set to depart following the arrival of Erling Haaland in what looks to be a clear-out summer for the league champions.

Jesus would be a fantastic option for Chelsea if they were able to sign him, despite him playing for a competitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNesT_0g6gfAnX00

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Read More Chelsea Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Shortlist#Arsenal#Pa Images Sipa Usa#The Express#Mb Media Sipa Usa#Sevilla#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

PSG reach an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to part ways as ex-Tottenham boss leaves the French champions after just 18 months... and Zinedine Zidane is their No 1 target to replace him

Mauricio Pochettino is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after reaching an agreement with the French club to depart ahead of next season. The Argentine boss has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Man Utd transfer boost as Christian Eriksen ‘rejects Brentford contract renewal and looks for new Premier League move’

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly received a transfer boost after Christian Eriksen allegedly rejected a contract extension at Brentford. The 30-year-old Danish star made his incredible return to competitive football in January just six months after suffering a cardiac arrest for Denmark at the Euros. He moved to newly-promoted Brentford on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 'shocked' by 2021 Ballon d'Or position

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said he was "shocked" after finishing in seventh place in the 2021 Ballon D'Or ranking. Despite enjoying a stellar year with club and country, Salah missed out on the top three with Lionel Messi winning the prize for a record seventh time ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy