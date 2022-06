These days, phone displays are so expensive to replace. This is why, in most cases, when your phone's display cracks, the best course of action is to buy a new handset. But for the next two weeks, from June 13 until June 27, 2022, if you live in the US and are using an eligible Samsung phone, the South Korean company will replace your cracked screen with up to an 80% discount. Samsung even states that for select phones, a screen replacement will cost $49.99 (via Android Authority).

