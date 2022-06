Good hydration is important all the time — especially when you’re working out. If you don’t drink enough fluids before, during, and after exercise, particularly when you’re sweating a lot, you could become dehydrated. Dehydration “plays a huge role in mental and physical health,” says Jamie Hickey, a NASM-certified personal trainer and registered dietitian at Truism Fitness in Philadelphia. When you’re dehydrated, “everything in your body, from your muscles to your cells to your cognitive function, is affected,” he says, adding that dehydration can also cause fatigue and dampen your motivation.

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO