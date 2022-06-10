ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Police: Guns recovered from trio at high school graduation ceremony

By Adam Uren
 4 days ago
Police say they recovered two handguns from three young men following a "disturbance" at a graduation ceremony Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says it was called to Brooklyn Center High School at 6:38 p.m., with school staff saying they "removed three males and they believed that the males may have been armed with firearms."

Officers, some of whom were already at the school, found the trio of young men walking away from school premises.

They were found with two handguns in their possession between them, one of which had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Park, the other was without a serial number.

The three men were taken to Hennepin County Jail on probable cause weapons offenses.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools told Bring Me The News that the men were in the school parking lot during the ceremony, with police finding them afterwards at a nearby apartment building. None of them are students at the school.

However, there was another incident on the school football field following the ceremony in which three men – again, none of them students – assaulted a graduate who was taking part in the ceremony.

Police and staff "intervened to end the altercation," per the school.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

IN THIS ARTICLE
