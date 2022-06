As the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche face off in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, it brings to mind one of the most important interactions between the franchises in their history. More than a decade ago, things looked very different for both Colorado and Tampa Bay, as neither team was objectively terrible (that would come in 2012-13), but they were both outside the playoffs and looking to make some changes at the 2012 trade deadline.

