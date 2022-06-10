ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRHS Grand March: The tradition continues

By KEVIN BURNHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boothbay Region High School Class of 2022 continued the longstanding tradition of the Grand March as part of the annual graduation ceremonies on Thursday evening, June 9. According to a well-researched article by former Register reporter Robin...

BRHS class of 1972 50-year reunion Aug. 6

The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion at Brady’s in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at 1 p.m. Photographer Leisha MacDougall will take an official class photo and other photos between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Honors essay

Hello everyone, my name is Jaelyn Crocker and I am a proud soon to be graduate of the Class of 2022. If you have ever been to the Boothbay area, you most likely have met someone I am related to. I am a Crocker on my father’s side and a Carbone on my mother’s side, which are two names in our region that cannot seem to leave the peninsula ... or in some cases the school. I was lucky to grow up within driving distance of my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, my cousins, and all of the weird “we know we are related but not quite sure how” situations.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Susan Headley Van Campen at Gold/Smith

Beginning June 15 through July 19 Gold/Smith Gallery, 8 McKown St. in Boothbay Harbor, will be featuring the plein air paintings of Thomaston artist Susan Headley Van Campen. Her medium is watercolor, her paper is Arches 300 lb. cold pressed and her subjects are the flowers spread out on the rolling acres of farmland just outside her front door in Thomaston, Maine.
THOMASTON, ME
Father's Day: Health Center auction extended 1 week

Auction items are still arriving for the Boothbay Region Health Center's Online/Mobile Charity Auction. So, the board has extended the auction to close on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. That means you still have time to select a great Father's Day Gift at inflation-beating prices and give forward to support convenient, affordable health care on the Boothbay peninsula.
BOOTHBAY, ME
THE PUB - OPEN - Lunch 11:30am -2:30pm & Dinner 5:00-9:00pm

An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Rev. Sherrill to be honored at All Saints June 19

The Rev. Christopher “Kit” Sherrill will be honored for his many years of dedicated service to All Saints during the season opening Sunday at the 10 a.m. service. Rev. Sherrill celebrated his first service at the chapel on June 25, 1967 and has been an integral part of its leadership for over 50 years. We invite the many friends whose lives Kit has touched to be part of this special celebration.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Salutatorian welcome speech

Good afternoon! My name is Grace Campbell, and I welcome you to the graduation of Boothbay Region High School’s class of 2022. We are here today to celebrate the class of 2022 for their hard work and perseverance throughout high school, but first, I would like to thank our friends and family and the BRHS faculty. We wouldn’t be where we are today, here on this stage, without their help. They have been there for us through the good and the bad and with us for not only the big moments like college acceptances and AP tests, but also for the small moments.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Cozy’s is back!

New business owners Michael Nguyen and Louise Monroe of Boothbay opened Cozy’s Dockside on June 1, bringing the Southport restaurant back to full service after two years, and offering specialty burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, appetizers, ice cream and daily seafood specials created by Nguyen. Nguyen has worked as a...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Southport Column: Graduation, cookout and more

If you are reading this column early, note that on Tuesday, June 14, the polls at the Southport Town Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to vote in the primary election. Our sixth grade students at the Southport Central School will graduate on Friday, June 17,...
SOUTHPORT, ME
Food journalism workshop in October

Round Table Productions presents the second in its series of “Writers’ Workshops” with a presentation by award-winning food journalist Kathy Gunst. The workshop will be held in the Barn Loft Apartment at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, on Saturday, Oct. 15. Have you always wanted to...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Valedictorian farewell speech

When I was nine years old, my 4 siblings and I packed up into my dad’s 1985 Airstream and made our move from Orlando, Florida to Southport, Maine. The ride consisted of no air conditioning, an engine fire, two popped tires on the highway, and a lost cat. Not to mention the multitude of emotions that come with moving across the country. Family bonding! After four long days, and my mom begging to rent a car, we made it. Even after we all moved in, and found the missing cat, I didn’t feel at home. The adjustment was hard. In fact, I complained so much about wanting to move back that Aggie who was born in Maine (and luckily missed the RV ride) would also ask to go back to Florida. My parents even got me an emotional support dog for Christmas that year to try make me feel better. Thanks, mom and dad.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Memorial service for Jean W. Slayton

Jean Wellington Slayton, 95, died Dec. 13, 2021 at her home in Boothbay Harbor. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Columba’s in Boothbay Harbor. There will be a celebration reception at Ocean Point Casino from 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Castlebay to perform at Merry Barn’s ‘Stories from the Sea’

Kick off Windjammer Days with “Stories from the Sea” on Sunday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m., at the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat in Edgecomb. Special musical guest Castlebay will share treasured ballads, and songs of ships and sailors from Maine’s rich history. We’ll hear a read aloud and co-create an ocean-themed community mural. Come paint a ship, sea creature, or sailor, sing-along, and enjoy nautical lore!
EDGECOMB, ME
Ogunquit celebrates 40th anniversary with "Bonaire" Street Festival

Ogunquit (WGME) -- In Ogunquit they marked the town's 40th anniversary 3 years late because of the pandemic. "Bonaire," kicked off Saturday morning with events throughout the day. It was originally scheduled for June 2020 to celebrate the town's founding back in 1980. The event is an all day street...
OGUNQUIT, ME
My Maine This Week: Linda Woods

This week’s My Maine This Week featured photos are taken by one of our frequent photographers and longtime NRCM members, Linda Woods of Waterville, Maine. Linda’s favorite color is pink, so naturally lady’s slippers are some of her favorite wildflowers. She shares some recent photos of the ones she has seen in her recent travels around the state. Lady’s slippers are illegal to pick, but they are fantastic photo subjects!
WATERVILLE, ME
Ray and Shelly Sirois complete “The Great Loop’

Ray and Shelly Sirois recently completed America’s Great Loop aboard M/V Shellerina a 39-foot trawlerstyle power boat. They will be cruising in the Boothbay area between now and early August. For Shelly and Ray, “America’s Great Loop” was a 5,500-mile loop that included the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the Hudson...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta hire shared town planner

Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta have a new shared town planner, Harbor selectmen learned June 13. Harbor Town Manager Julia Latter said planner Isabelle Oechslie comes to the region from South Portland with community planning experience and, previously, Saco, where she worked on economic development planning. Oechslie has expertise including with...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Eastern Maine Amusement Park to Reopen as Campground

Eastern Maine’s last remaining amusement park is reopening this July 1 as Wild Acadia Camping Resort, offering 90 campsites with water and electricity hookups for recreational vehicles or camper trailers. According to a report, Wild Acadia is one of the newest campgrounds in the Ellsworth area to keep up...
MAINE STATE
American Legion Post 36

As you all know by now, Post 36 is under new leadership. I am looking forward to working with Commander Robin Ford and her team as we continue to meet our mission of serving our veterans, community, children and youth. If you are a veteran and haven’t joined the Post, please consider doing that. Membership is important, whether you have time to be an active part of the post or by your financial support, to continue to accomplish our goals.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Bayville Buzz

As the summer solstice fast approaches, the sounds of hammers, lawnmowers, and boats compete with the crows - though the crows do get a head start each morning. As I write this, I'm wondering if there are any Crowvilles in the US? Hmm, there is one. Located in Louisiana, it is named after Thomas Crow. I guess naming any town after the birds would make any efforts of the chamber of commerce very difficult. Speaking of birds, the Canada geese seemed to have moved on - for now - but I’m sure they will be back.
BAYVILLE, ME

