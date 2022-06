CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will host a public meeting about the widening of Needmore Road from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at Pisgah Elementary School. The purpose of the meeting will be to inform and receive input from the public on the proposed improvements to Needmore Road from near Spring Creek to Tiny Town Road.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO