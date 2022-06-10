Ribbon cutting held for new Indian Lake mural (Audio included)

The Logan County Health District has released the following regarding the excessive heat warning. Logan County is included as part of an excessive heat warning in effect from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Though not confirmed at the time of this release, the warning is expected to continue through Wednesday, June 15, 2022, and potentially Thursday, June 16, 2022. The National Weather Service indicates that “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110 with extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.” With widespread power outages throughout Logan County, cooling stations will be opening around the county. Please continue to watch for announcements regarding the cooing station operating times and locations available.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO