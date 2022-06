Activist Ja’Mal Green will run to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, he announced Tuesday. In an interview, Green said his range of life experiences makes him a strong candidate for mayor of the nation’s third-largest city. He noted he has lived on the South and West sides, witnessed gun violence and been kicked out of schools, while highlighting that he is an entrepreneur and activist.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO