Accident with minor injuries reported at Warboys and 237, Byron

A Steuben County man refused a trip to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident in the town of Benton. Cody Delles was traveling east on Ferguson Corners Road when he failed to slow down for a curve at the Payne Road intersection. The 34-year-old Avoca man skidded and rolled over several times before coming to rest down an embankment off the roadway.
CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Caledonia Police Department arrested and charged a Livingston County man with reckless assault of a child, authorities reported on Tuesday. On Thursday, CPD officers and Emergency Medical personnel responded to a call from a Caledonia residence regarding a 2-month-old baby that was not breathing.
A person was sent to the hospital for minor injuries after a Saturday afternoon car crash in the Town of Rose. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Thomas Hunter was travelling west on Catchpole Road when he failed to yield the right of way to Andrew Jason causing the collision.
CHARLOTTE – A 49-year-old Angola man is facing charges in connection with a head-on vehicle crash in the Town of Charolotte on Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sinclairville Fire Department and mutual aid, responded to a head on collision on Route 60 between Moon and Luce Roads around 7 a.m.
NEW INFORMATION AS OF JUNE 13 A.M.: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 13 year-old Samuel Male of Oswego. According to police, it was determined that the vehicle was traveling southbound on W. Sixth St. as it approached a T in the intersection. The vehicle did not turn, continued through the intersection, and struck a tree. At this point in the investigation, speed, driver inexperience and the vehicle being taken without family knowledge were contributing factors to the accident.
CONESUS LAKE, N.Y. (WHEC) - A woman was rescued after a tubing accident Saturday on Conesus Lake. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a female struggling in the water near the McPherson's Point area. Neighbors spotted her from shore, got on their boat, pulled the unresponsive...
A Schuyler County camper fire sent multiple fire departments responding Saturday night. WENY reports fire crews responded to the County Route 16 location in Beaver Dams after the report of a camper engulfed in flames came in around 9:00p. There is no word yet on the fire’s cause; however, no...
A Fredonia woman has been ticketed after a rollover crash on Route 20 near Harmon Hill Road in the town of Pomfret on Monday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 26-year-old Selena Diaz was heading west on Route 20 shortly after 11:45 AM, when her van went off the roadway, struck several street signs, sheared off a power pole, before striking a small embankment. The impact caused the van to flip over and hit the side of a barn before coming to rest. Diaz was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital with apparently minor injuries. A passenger suffered more serious injuries and was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Deputies later cited Diaz for moving from lane unsafely, and she will appear in Pomfret Court at a later date.
One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as the result of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Sherman Fire responded to the scene on Sherman-Stedman Road just after 1:30 AM. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, and the Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
A Port Gibson woman is facing charges after police say she entered an Ontario County home armed with a machete and stole property. Ariel Barkley is accused of arriving at the Wood Drive home in Farmington and causing damage to a vehicle parked outside before breaking into the home. State Police arrested Barkley a short distance from the home and charged her with burglary and criminal mischief.
Greece, N.Y. — Jason "J-Mac" McElwain, the team manager with autism who won hearts across the country when he nailed six three-pointers during his school's senior night basketball game in 2006, was hurt in a crash Monday. It happened on Latta Road in Greece Monday afternoon as he was...
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Jason McElwain, known around the world as J-Mac, was hospitalized Monday after being injured in a crash in Greece, a suburb of Rochester. McElwain was taken to the ICU with broken ribs and a collapsed lung, according to sources who say he did not sustain any head injury.
Police arrested a Hornell man after a motor vehicle accident. According to a news release, State Police in Wayland arrested Shane A. Kramer, 29, of Hornell for driving while intoxicated. The investigation revealed the vehicle had left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a traffic signal pole and...
First responders were dispatched to a water rescue in Seneca Falls over the weekend. On Saturday around 3:30 p.m. firefighters and EMS were called to the area of the Ovid Street bridge for a person in the water. Details were limited, but the victim was breathing when rescued from the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are looking for a car that a 65-year-old city resident said was stolen from him at gunpoint on Monday night. The carjacking is at least the fifth in the Rochester area since last Tuesday. The Rochester Police Department responded to a call for a...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night in the area of Troup Street and Van Auker Street. During their investigation, an 18-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a personal car. He had at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, but his injuries are non-life-threatening. No suspects are in custody.
