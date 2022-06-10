ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, NY

Accident with minor injuries reported at Warboys and 237, Byron

The Batavian
 4 days ago

A motor vehicle accident is reported at Route 237...

www.thebatavian.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

One “Seriously Hurt” In Northern Chautauqua County Rollover Crash

POMFRET – One person was taken via medical helicopter for serious injuries following a vehicle rollover crash in northern Chautauqua County on Monday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened on Route 20 near Harmon Hill Road just before noon. Through investigation it was determined that...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Motorcyclist Escapes Serious Injury in Yates County Accident

A Steuben County man refused a trip to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident in the town of Benton. Cody Delles was traveling east on Ferguson Corners Road when he failed to slow down for a curve at the Payne Road intersection. The 34-year-old Avoca man skidded and rolled over several times before coming to rest down an embankment off the roadway.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County Sheriff: Man arrested after 2-month-old thrown and shook

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man is under arrest after the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said he threw and shook a 2-month-old child, causing the child a head injury. The child was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment after first responders found him not breathing at a home in the village of Caledonia last Thursday. The child is in guarded condition.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Byron, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Accident in Town of Rose Sends One to Hospital

A person was sent to the hospital for minor injuries after a Saturday afternoon car crash in the Town of Rose. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Thomas Hunter was travelling west on Catchpole Road when he failed to yield the right of way to Andrew Jason causing the collision.
ROSE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Faces Several Charges Following Head-On Vehicle Crash

CHARLOTTE – A 49-year-old Angola man is facing charges in connection with a head-on vehicle crash in the Town of Charolotte on Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sinclairville Fire Department and mutual aid, responded to a head on collision on Route 60 between Moon and Luce Roads around 7 a.m.
Oswego County Today

Oswego Police Report Juvenile Dead Following Car Crash

NEW INFORMATION AS OF JUNE 13 A.M.: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 13 year-old Samuel Male of Oswego. According to police, it was determined that the vehicle was traveling southbound on W. Sixth St. as it approached a T in the intersection. The vehicle did not turn, continued through the intersection, and struck a tree. At this point in the investigation, speed, driver inexperience and the vehicle being taken without family knowledge were contributing factors to the accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warboys#Traffic Control#Accident
FingerLakes1.com

One sent to Strong after two car crash in Rose

Deputies provided an update on a personal injury crash that happened in the town of Rose on Saturday. Around 1 p.m. deputies and first responders were called to Catchpole Road where Thomas Hunter, 52, of Marion failed to yield the right of way- crossing into the path of a vehicle operated by 44-year-old Andrew Jason.
ROSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman rescued from Conesus Lake after tubing accident

CONESUS LAKE, N.Y. (WHEC) - A woman was rescued after a tubing accident Saturday on Conesus Lake. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a female struggling in the water near the McPherson's Point area. Neighbors spotted her from shore, got on their boat, pulled the unresponsive...
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia woman cited after rollover crash in Pomfret

A Fredonia woman has been ticketed after a rollover crash on Route 20 near Harmon Hill Road in the town of Pomfret on Monday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 26-year-old Selena Diaz was heading west on Route 20 shortly after 11:45 AM, when her van went off the roadway, struck several street signs, sheared off a power pole, before striking a small embankment. The impact caused the van to flip over and hit the side of a barn before coming to rest. Diaz was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital with apparently minor injuries. A passenger suffered more serious injuries and was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Deputies later cited Diaz for moving from lane unsafely, and she will appear in Pomfret Court at a later date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

One Seriously Injured in Overnight Crash in Town of Sherman

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as the result of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Sherman Fire responded to the scene on Sherman-Stedman Road just after 1:30 AM. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, and the Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
SHERMAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Woman Accused of Breaking Into Home With a Machete

A Port Gibson woman is facing charges after police say she entered an Ontario County home armed with a machete and stole property. Ariel Barkley is accused of arriving at the Wood Drive home in Farmington and causing damage to a vehicle parked outside before breaking into the home. State Police arrested Barkley a short distance from the home and charged her with burglary and criminal mischief.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

J-Mac injured in bicycle crash in Rochester suburb

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Jason McElwain, known around the world as J-Mac, was hospitalized Monday after being injured in a crash in Greece, a suburb of Rochester. McElwain was taken to the ICU with broken ribs and a collapsed lung, according to sources who say he did not sustain any head injury.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Drunk driver hits utility pole, restaurant

Police arrested a Hornell man after a motor vehicle accident. According to a news release, State Police in Wayland arrested Shane A. Kramer, 29, of Hornell for driving while intoxicated. The investigation revealed the vehicle had left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a traffic signal pole and...
HORNELL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Carjacking at Burke Terrace is at least fifth since last Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are looking for a car that a 65-year-old city resident said was stolen from him at gunpoint on Monday night. The carjacking is at least the fifth in the Rochester area since last Tuesday. The Rochester Police Department responded to a call for a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

18-year-old recovering after shots-fired incident on Troup Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night in the area of Troup Street and Van Auker Street. During their investigation, an 18-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a personal car. He had at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, but his injuries are non-life-threatening. No suspects are in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy