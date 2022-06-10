ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat Friday & big changes this weekend

By Cort Klopping
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDress in light layers, make sure you have plenty of water, and plan on indoor activities as dangerous heat is ahead in your Friday forecast. Low pressure tracking through to our north brought more clouds over our region overnight, and those clouds have helped to trap in more heat from yesterday....

