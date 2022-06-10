Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat Friday & big changes this weekend

Grab your sunglasses, throw on some light layers, and pack some extra water before you head out the door Tuesday. Also, make sure you're being extra cautious and avoid any activities that could spark a fire today. Low pressure to our northeast will continue to usher in breezy to gusty north winds through your Tuesday, as high pressure continues to build into the southwest from the Pacific. The ridge building inland will warm us up, and help to dry out our airmass, while the north winds also dry us out through the day. The dry and windy conditions will drive elevated fire danger across northern California today, and fire danger is a major concern with a couple of active blazes already being fought in our region. The Rancho Fire in western Tehama County will have the stronger winds today, but the Oregon Fire in Cherokee north of Oroville will also have unfavorable conditions for firefighters. Sustained winds out of the north to 20mph, and gusts to 30mph are expected today. When you pair those winds with humidity dipping into the 6 to 11 percent range, you get a recipe for high fire danger. We're starting out with clear to mostly clear skies over northern California Tuesday morning, and will have sunny skies overhead through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain areas early today. You might want a light extra layer for your way out the door, but will probably not want to keep it on long. Temperatures will be warming up quickly compared to Monday, and we'll end up much warmer for your afternoon Tuesday. Valley areas are projected to climb into the upper 80's to mid 90's in the valley, lower 70's to mid 80's in the foothills, and upper 60's to lower 80's in our mountain areas Tuesday afternoon.

