WATCH: GoBabyGo event for children with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No, there’s no “official” smoky season -- but it seems to have become a common theme in the past several summers. This is as many large -- and in some cases, record-breaking -- wildfires have popped up across the Western United States in the last decade. Smoky skies could be seen all across the I-25 corridor as Pikes Peak was shrouded in a cloud of brown Monday morning and into the afternoon. Thankfully, a cold front that rolled in early Tuesday morning should help break up the smoke in our area a bit.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO