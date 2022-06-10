WATCH: GoBabyGo event for children with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County coroner’s office released it’s annual deaths report for 2021, and a record breaking 7,000 deaths were investigated. While not all deaths are investigated, most are, according to El Paso County coroner Dr. Leon Kelly. However, he says few go as far as having an autopsy done. The death report states “The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is responsible for investigating all sudden, unexplained or traumatic deaths, or deaths that occur in the custody of law enforcement, in the workplace or that constitute a public health threat.”
Comments / 0