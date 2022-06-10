ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

WATCH: GoBabyGo event for children with disabilities

KKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH - Two motorcyclists dead after crash at Powers...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Western Street Breakfast on Wednesday in Colorado Springs from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2022 Western Street Breakfast is scheduled for June 15 from 5:30 to 9:30 in the morning!. The annual celebration supports the western heritage of Colorado Springs and is the perfect way to grab breakfast with the family or before work. The event also benefits local military and their families. For just $5, you get breakfast and entertainment. Kids five and under eat free!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News they first learned about the fire at about 4:45 p.m. in an area near the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center. The area is west of Pueblo Boulevard and outside of city limits. Three agencies responded including the Pueblo County Emergency Services Bureau, West Park Fire and Pueblo West Fire.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

Do you recognize this person or dog? Photographer asks for help with identifying the pair in this photo taken on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A photographer is hoping the public can help him identify a person with their dog on top of Pikes Peak. The photo was snapped on the summit of America’s Mountain back in 2014. After several years, the photographer who captured the moment thought it was so special he was hoping social media could help him identify the pair.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

The ‘smoky season’ has arrived to Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No, there’s no “official” smoky season -- but it seems to have become a common theme in the past several summers. This is as many large -- and in some cases, record-breaking -- wildfires have popped up across the Western United States in the last decade. Smoky skies could be seen all across the I-25 corridor as Pikes Peak was shrouded in a cloud of brown Monday morning and into the afternoon. Thankfully, a cold front that rolled in early Tuesday morning should help break up the smoke in our area a bit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fight at Colorado Springs swimming pool ends in shootout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fight ended in a shootout at a Colorado Springs swimming pool Monday night. Police say they were flooded with 911 calls at 10:13 p.m. as multiple people reported gunshots at the Willows at Printers Park apartment complex. Once on scene, officers learned a brawl broke out at the pool/
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powers
KKTV

Doctors urge caution with staying hydrated after Colorado Springs mountain biker dies from heat related illness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the temperatures continue to rise, experts are warning people of the dangers to your health. This comes as deputies tell 11 News a mountain biker from Colorado Springs died from a heat-related illness while riding in Mesa County near Durango over the weekend. He was 52 years old. His name had not been publicly released at the time of this writing.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Semi with nitrogen tank catches fire at Pueblo truck stop

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters say they averted a potential disaster at a truck stop Monday. A truck hauling nitrogen caught fire at the Love’s on North Elizabeth in Pueblo. “Quick extinguishment and savvy hazmat response kept this from becoming much worse,” said the Pueblo Fire Department, which tweeted...
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KKTV

El Paso County Coroner’s report finds increase in drug, homicide, and natural disease deaths; Suicides decrease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County coroner’s office released it’s annual deaths report for 2021, and a record breaking 7,000 deaths were investigated. While not all deaths are investigated, most are, according to El Paso County coroner Dr. Leon Kelly. However, he says few go as far as having an autopsy done. The death report states “The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is responsible for investigating all sudden, unexplained or traumatic deaths, or deaths that occur in the custody of law enforcement, in the workplace or that constitute a public health threat.”
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Robbery attempt fails outside Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two crooks left a convenience store empty-handed late Sunday night after their intended victim refused to be robbed. The would-be robbers -- at least one who was armed -- approached the woman outside the 7-Eleven at Jet Wing and Fountain Boulevard. Police say she stood her ground, and the suspects ended up running off. A customer who saw the whole scene unfold called 911.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

1 injured in shooting near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the victim is stable following a shooting just west of Memorial Park Sunday night. Information is currently limited; the Colorado Springs Police Department confirms officers responded to the 900 block of East Vermijo around 8:20 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting but have released no further information. The victim was transported to the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo police asking public for help finding missing senior citizen

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation need all eyes looking out for a missing octogenarian!. Elias “Lee” Tienda, who is in his late 80s, was last seen at 6:30 Monday evening in the area of San Carlos and Surfwood on the southwest side of Pueblo. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his safety.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Plane makes emergency landing on Colorado golf course

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - There were more than just golf balls on the greens in Lakewood Monday morning!. A small plane was forced to land on the Fox Hollow Golf Course after running into issues during the flight. The reason for the emergency landing is unclear, but sister station CBS...
LAKEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy