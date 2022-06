Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married, and yes, there is a prenup in place protecting Spears's $60 million net worth. Sources tell TMZ that Spears and Asghari have an “ironclad prenup” which ensures Asghari “doesn't get a dollar” of the money Spears has made throughout her career to this point. They also report that she'll “retain her entire fortune if things go south for her and Sam.” The outlet previously noted that Spears's lawyers got to work on the prenup directly after her engagement, so this has been in the works for a while. And actually, Asghari joked about the prenup on Instagram after their engagement, writing “Thank you for your concern about the prenup! Of course we’re getting ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day. 😂😂”

