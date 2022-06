Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called for gun reform in the wake of recent mass shootings around the United States. "With everything that's going on, if you're not gonna outlaw everything, you gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody's using," he told reporters. "I don't think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You gotta be able to go through a rigorous process to be able to buy something like that, I think. Hopefully the people that get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that one out."

