ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Court news: Three women accused of attacking Detroit Lakes woman in her home

By News Staff
DL-Online
 4 days ago

DETROIT LAKES — Three women are accused of entering a home in Detroit Lakes and assaulting a woman who was home with her three children. Julia Ann Hairy Byrd, 28, of Detroit Lakes; Debra Michelle Marie Humphrey, 29, of Detroit Lakes, and Destiny Nicole Weaver, 23, of rural Waubun are all...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for threatening mass shooting in Fergus Falls, creating hit list

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man is facing several felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting and even had a hit list created. Police say they were notified on Friday, June 10 that 32-year-old Daniel Jennings threatened a mass shooting and suicide by cop. Another person came forward saying Jennings personally threatened to kill them, according to court records.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo police investigate reported downtown burglary

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating an attempted burglary at downtown business. Officials say they were called to the 500 block of 2nd Ave. N. around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, June 13 for a report of an attempted burglary. Police say they set up a large...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lakes, MN
Crime & Safety
Becker County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Waubun, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
County
Becker County, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Alexandria Hotel Pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday. APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn. Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Crookston woman hurt in Polk County crash

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A Crookston woman is recovering after a car versus box truck crash in East Grand Forks Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga, was stopped at a stop sign on westbound County Road 17 and Highway 2 at 6:43 a.m. when she then pulled out, failed to yield and struck the box truck, driven by 58-year-old Mark Schultz, on the rear passenger tire.
CROOKSTON, MN
DL-Online

Four locations considered for non-profit dental clinic in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Land is being sought to build a dental clinic to serve low-income families, seniors and individuals in Detroit Lakes. Jane Neubauer, dental services coordinator for Partnership 4 Health, said parcels are being considered near Richwood Road, Walmart and two parcels along Highway 10. Each location provides...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
fox9.com

Deputies rescue horses that sank into bog in northern Minnesota

TURTLE RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two horses and riders that sank into a bog in northern Minnesota had to be rescued by a team of deputies in northern Minnesota on Saturday. Deputies say, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a report of a group of riders that had run into trouble along a trail at Three Island County Park in Turtle River, Minnesota.
TURTLE RIVER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#Violent Crime#Dwi#Apex Court
DL-Online

State of Minnesota Becker County Distric

State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03‐JV‐22‐885 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of: In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Crystal Ann Covey, Daniel Scott Leslie Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter NOTICE TO: Crystal Ann Covey, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, alleging that parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, on June 28, 2022 at 3:30 pm for PreTrial and July 12, 2022 at 9:00 am for Court Trial or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Gretchen Thilmony Judge of District Court BY: Connie Zick Deputy Renelle Fenno Court Administrator (June 12, 19 & 26, 2022) 72515.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
DL-Online

Delmoure Hultgren

Feb. 1, 1936 - June 10, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Delmoure Hultgren, 86, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Friday, June 10, in Oak Crossing. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, June 17, at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements by West-Kjos...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valleynewslive.com

6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old child is fighting for their life after police say they responded to a report of a drowning at a hotel pool. It happened on Saturday, June 11, at the Holiday Inn. When officers arrived, the child was taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
DL-Online

Victim identified in fatal crash near New York Mills

The name of the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on Otter Tail County Road 67, south of New York Mills, on Friday was released by authorities on Monday. Tracy Frost, 47, of New York Mills was pronounced dead after life-saving measures at the scene, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
trfradio.com

One Injured in Accident Involving a Semi

A Crookston area woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robin Lyn Rosga, (54) was injured when allegedly failed to yield at the intersection of Hwy 2, and County Road 17 in East Grand Forks, colliding with the rear passenger tire of the International Box Truck.
POLK COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Motorcycle and commercial truck crash in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police and emergency responders received a call of a severe motorcycle crash involving a bobtail semi-truck on 12th Avenue near Interstate 29. Troopers investigating the crash learned that 33-year-old Jordan Schwitzer of Fargo was approaching the truck from westbound on 12th Avenue and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck, driven by Clark Hamre, 64, of Fergus Falls, who was southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned on 12 Ave. N.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fire rips through commercial building in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A commercial building in South Fargo is near a complete loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Fire Department says they were called to the 4100 block of 30th Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. to reports of plumes of smoke coming out of the building. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo apartment deemed a total loss after fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A fire in a studio apartment on North Broadway in Fargo causes $60,000 in damage. The apartment is one of three in a house converted into apartments and is considered a total loss. The house and attached garage only have minor to moderate smoke damage.
FARGO, ND
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon Boat

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Meth Dealer Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy