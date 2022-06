In the wake of tragic events, many of us ask: Why did God let this happen? Together, we grieve the mass shootings that have taken place over the past month, and that there have already been 246 mass shootings in our country this year. We mourn that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens in America. And we mourn with the devastated families and communities.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 25 MINUTES AGO