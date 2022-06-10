President Biden Approves More Fire Aid Categories; Mora Residents Sue Forest Service Over Public Records

Lawsuit seeks insurance coverage for medical cannabis. New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health filed a class-action lawsuit Friday in the Second Judicial District against seven health insurance providers, seeking coverage for the cost of medical cannabis. “The idea of health insurance plans paying for medical cannabis may seem like an impossible dream, but all the foundational elements have already fallen into place,” CEO & President of Ultra Health Duke Rodriguez said in a statement. “Revolutionizing behavioral healthcare in New Mexico will take only a few small steps, rather than a giant leap.” The suit follows a February letter the company sent to medical insurers and state agencies arguing cannabis is a “statutorily approved medication for a variety of behavioral health disorders.” The suit represents the company along with six plaintiffs, including state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, DTS-Albuquerque. Five of those plaintiffs, including Candelaria, were prescribed medical cannabis for post-traumatic stress disorder, which the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee made an eligible condition in 2009. According to the suit, of the approximately 130,345 qualified medical cannabis patients, 71,101 of them suffer from PTSD. The suit also argues other courts have addressed the question of whether medical cannabis is a “reasonable and necessary” medical service in the affirmative. For instance, the state Court of Appeals ruled in February medical cannabis should not be subject to gross receipts tax and under the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act should “be considered the equivalent of the use of any other medication.” Moreover, Senate Bill 317, the suit argues, requires insurance companies to cover the full cost of behavioral health services. “There will be more patients identified who have been harmed by insurers not lawfully abiding to the statutory duty of eliminating any cost sharing related to behavioral health services,” Ultra Health President and CEO Duke Rodriguez tells the Albuquerque Journal. “Insurers have not acted in good faith.”

LAW ・ 13 HOURS AGO