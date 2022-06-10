ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

President Biden Approves More Fire Aid Categories; Mora Residents Sue Forest Service Over Public Records

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden expands fire funds, Mora residents sue Forest Service. In advance of a planned visit to New Mexico Saturday to discuss the impact of wildfires in New Mexico, President Joe Biden has approved a request from the state’s congressional delegation to add federal assistance eligibility in Colfax, Mora and San Miguel...

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 1

Related
ladailypost.com

Governor Requests Delay Of Homeland Security Plan To Transport Migrants; Emphasizes New Mexico Cannot Shoulder Federal Duties During Record Wildfire Season

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent a letter today to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorkas requesting the federal government delay planned or expanded efforts to transport migrants to New Mexico as they would dramatically affect the state’s capacity to provide ongoing humanitarian assistance to wildfire relief efforts.
U.S. POLITICS
Santa Fe Reporter

Medical Cannabis Company, Patients Sue Insurance Companies for Coverage

Lawsuit seeks insurance coverage for medical cannabis. New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health filed a class-action lawsuit Friday in the Second Judicial District against seven health insurance providers, seeking coverage for the cost of medical cannabis. “The idea of health insurance plans paying for medical cannabis may seem like an impossible dream, but all the foundational elements have already fallen into place,” CEO & President of Ultra Health Duke Rodriguez said in a statement. “Revolutionizing behavioral healthcare in New Mexico will take only a few small steps, rather than a giant leap.” The suit follows a February letter the company sent to medical insurers and state agencies arguing cannabis is a “statutorily approved medication for a variety of behavioral health disorders.” The suit represents the company along with six plaintiffs, including state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, DTS-Albuquerque. Five of those plaintiffs, including Candelaria, were prescribed medical cannabis for post-traumatic stress disorder, which the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee made an eligible condition in 2009. According to the suit, of the approximately 130,345 qualified medical cannabis patients, 71,101 of them suffer from PTSD. The suit also argues other courts have addressed the question of whether medical cannabis is a “reasonable and necessary” medical service in the affirmative. For instance, the state Court of Appeals ruled in February medical cannabis should not be subject to gross receipts tax and under the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act should “be considered the equivalent of the use of any other medication.” Moreover, Senate Bill 317, the suit argues, requires insurance companies to cover the full cost of behavioral health services. “There will be more patients identified who have been harmed by insurers not lawfully abiding to the statutory duty of eliminating any cost sharing related to behavioral health services,” Ultra Health President and CEO Duke Rodriguez tells the Albuquerque Journal. “Insurers have not acted in good faith.”
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Santa Fe, NM
Elections
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Colorado State
City
Mora, NM
State
Arizona State
City
Taos, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

New Mexico drought: How to save water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico needs rain. Landscape water conservation Richard Perce provided simple steps to help save water during the hottest months of the year. Due to the ongoing drought, it is important that we continue to work to conserve water while maintaining healthy landscapes. Because of this, it is important that we continue to work to conserve water while maintaining healthy landscapes.
POLITICS
errorsofenchantment.com

RGF calls out “fee” hikes at CABQ, elsewhere

We all know prices are skyrocketing as inflation takes hold of the United States economy. We also know that the State of New Mexico and City of Albuquerque have massively increased spending in their latest budgets (well beyond the rate of inflation). Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that government, especially the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

The Department of Homeland Security plans to send more migrants to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Recently, the Department of Homeland Security has said in order to alleviate crowding at the border, those making asylum claims could be transported to cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Albuquerque. Typically, migrants who are allowed to stay in the country and make asylum claims...
KOAT 7

New Mexico Higher Education Department opens 2022 loan repayment program

The New Mexico Higher Education Department is hopeful eligible teachers with outstanding student loans to apply for its debt forgiveness program. Licensed New Mexico teachers may be eligible for up to $6,000 annually for two years. The program can be renewed for additional two-year cycles as well. Last year the...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
krwg.org

New Mexico weighs benefits of language programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The most heavily Hispanic state in the U.S. has added to the number of dual language programs for public school students since the start of the pandemic. With New Mexico students having significant access to Spanish and English education programs, it will be up to...
EDUCATION
knau.org

Former Navajo Nation Vice Charman Edward T. Begay dies at 87

Former Vice Chairman of the Navajo Nation Edward T. Begay has died. His family said he died in Albuquerque at the age of 87 surrounded by loved ones. Begay is Tódích’íi’nii and born for the Tl’ogi clan. He grew up in New Mexico and represented the Churchrock and Breadsprings Chapters on the tribal council from 1971-1983.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Us Forest Service#Economy#Santa Fe National Forest#Green Party#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#San Miguel#District Court#The Us Forest Service
OutThere Colorado

Here's why Colorado's skies are so hazy right now

While a 'fast-moving' wildfire has sparked in Colorado's Saguache County, most of the smoke filling the skies along the Front Range has traveled into the region from out-of-state. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is primarily drifting into Colorado from a new wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona. The Pipeline...
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

These are the fires that have burned in New Mexico in 2022

NEW MEXICO — TheCalf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire and the Black Fire have become two of the largest wildfires in New Mexico's recorded history. Dry conditions and strong winds coupled with the worst drought in New Mexico in 1,200 years have strained resources and created opportunities for wildfires to start across the state.
ENVIRONMENT
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Santa Fe, New Mexico, is one of the most culturally diverse communities in the country. There is so much natural beauty, and within that beauty is a great local culinary scene. The food choices in Santa Fe are almost endless, there is a taste for just about everyone. As you'd expect from the wonderful Tuscan scenery and warm temperatures, the barbecue here is great.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRDO News Channel 13

Fentanyl distribution arrests part of U.S. Attorney’s effort to curb fentanyl deaths

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline, both of Grand Junction, are facing federal fentanyl distribution charges following their arrest on May 25, 2022. The allegations include that fentanyl they distributed resulted in death. In recent months, the United States District Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has told 13 The post Fentanyl distribution arrests part of U.S. Attorney’s effort to curb fentanyl deaths appeared first on KRDO.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: McGinn's PistachioLand

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — New Mexico offers many quirky attractions, but a 30-feet tall pistachio on the side of the road may top the list. For many people, it's an easily recognizable site in Alamogordo. "It took us three or four months, and it's beautiful," Tim McGinn, owner of McGinn's...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Downtown residents fed up as homeless camp appears in neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some downtown Albuquerque residents are asking the city for help after a group of homeless people moved in and set up an encampment right next to their homes off 7th Street near Lomas Blvd. Neighbors say their problem began two weeks ago when one homeless person moved into a residential alleyway between […]
lascruces.com

Southern New Mexico Pride

Southern New Mexico and the Borderlands are, by their very nature, extremely diverse when it comes to community and the people who create it. Embracing the LGBTQ community, and making it part of that diverse landscape, are a source of pride in Las Cruces, where Southern New Mexico Pride has been held every year since 1990.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy