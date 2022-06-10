ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralls County, MO

Illinois Pedestrian Killed in Ralls County

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Quincy, Illinois woman was killed while she was walking in the roadway early this morning in Ralls County. According to the Missouri State...

WCIA

Dog reunited with owner after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officers said a dog is back with their owner after it went missing from a crash. In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers stated the dog, Luna, was riding with her owner several days ago when they were involved in a crash. Luna was thrown from the car and possibly […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Seven People Arrested In Roundup Over Outstanding Warrants

Springfield police and several other law enforcement agencies have rounded up a number of individuals who were being sought on outstanding warrants. The warrants were obtained after investigations by the Springfield Police Street Crimes Unit and Proactive Crime Unit. SPD worked with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Illinois State Police to locate and arrest the subjects.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Two Sunday crashes reported in Riverbend

FILE - A photo of police lights at night. (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images) First responders were summoned to two accidents on Sunday. At 2 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a ramp from Illinois 255 to Illinois 143 in Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Sheriff: 5 arrested in Adams County burglaries

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries over the course of three months that happened in Adams County. During the period of April-June 2022, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of burglaries to storage units and homes.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Bystanders save 4-year-old girl from drowning in Big River, police say

DITTMER, Mo. — A 4-year-old girl was saved from the Big River in Dittmer, Missouri, Sunday. A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened on Browns Ford Road. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which is now handling the investigation, said three bystanders managed to save the girl after she was carried away by the current.
DITTMER, MO
WCIA

Springfield Fire Department responds to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department was called into action Sunday morning due to a garage fire near the interstate. Officials said that crews arrived on the scene, which was off South Grand Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m. as heavy smoke filled the sky. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, however, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ktvo.com

Woman walking in northeast Missouri highway struck, killed by van

NEAR HANNIBAL, Mo. — A woman walking in a major highway was killed overnight in northeast Missouri when she was struck by a van. The tragedy happened at 2 a.m. Friday on Highway 61, four miles south of Hannibal. State troopers identify the victim as Dakota Borenson, 25, of...
HANNIBAL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Moniteau County seriously injured a 18-year-old driver early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F says the crash happened on U.S 50 west of Pam Jones Road. Erika Castro of Jefferson City was traveling westbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and The post Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, June 10, 2022

06/09/22 – 8:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H. 06/09/22 – 2:39 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Nicholas Lee Mehaffy, 31, of Burlington, at the intersection of 330th Avenue and Business Hwy. 61, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
kjluradio.com

Two men arrested after chase that runs through Montgomery County

Two eastern Missouri men are arrested after a two-county chase that ended in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that deputies in neighboring Lincoln County were pursuing a truck near the county line on Highway E Saturday night. Montgomery County deputies took over the pursuit after spotting the truck on Highway V. The chase continued onto Highway 161 and went through Montgomery City and Danville before entering I-70.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from May 23-27, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Yes, the real estate transfers for May 30 through...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested For Role in Pana Armed Robbery

A former Jacksonville resident has been arrested for armed robbery in Christian County. According to WCIA, on June 5th, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
