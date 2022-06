BLACKSBURG – Despite an early, game-tying home run from freshman Carson DeMartini on Sunday afternoon, the No. 4 nationally-seeded Virginia Tech baseball team witnessed its incredible 2022 season come to a conclusion as the Hokies were defeated by the Sooners, 11-2, during Game 3 of the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO