Jameson Taillon pitched five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five in New York’s 18-4 victory over the Cubs on Sunday. Taillon has won three of his last four starts but has failed to register a quality start in his last two starts and has allowed seven runs in just nine innings in his last two starts. Taillon improves to 7-1 on the season and carries a 2.93 ERA through 12 starts and the biggest complaint fantasy managers can have is his lack of strikeouts, He has struck out just 52 batters in 67 2/3 innings. Taillon will try for win #8 in his next start slated for Saturday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO