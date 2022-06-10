ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hempstead & Nevada Counties

By Shelly Short
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas… Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas…. Until 815 AM CDT. At 730 AM CDT,...

