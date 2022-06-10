Scattered showers taper off, heat indices steadily climb paving way for muggy weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of people in the Chicago area remained without power Tuesday night, in the wake of Monday's severe thunderstorms, and that means no way to keep cool amid the dangerous heat in the same area which took a direct hit from damaging winds and at least one tornado.Heavy storms rolled through the city, western, and northwestern suburbs Monday night. The focus on Tuesday was cleaning up the mess left behind. There was still plenty of work to be done more than 24 hours after the storms rolled out, and the extreme heat that moved in Tuesday added...

BELLWOOD, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO