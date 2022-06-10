Albany’s Dad Fest Lineup Announced for June 19

On June 24th, Black Opry Revue will perform at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, bringing with them styles that include country, blues, folk, and Americana music. Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. It was firstly started by Holly G., a Black country music lover in the format of a website. It connected Black country performers and connect with likeminded fans. The musicians gathered together and started their tour to bring racial equality to country music. The Black Opry Revue has performed sold out shows in Nashville, Memphis, Houston, Chicago, New York City and Atlanta with a revolving group of performers that represent a wide, diverse range of styles.
