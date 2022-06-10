ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation rises at fastest pace in 40 years

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsX78_0g6g7Ac600

Record gas prices are to blame for the highest inflation levels the U.S. has seen in 40 years.

The Consumer Price Index reached 8.6% for the 12 months leading up to May of 2021.

That’s higher than the pace recorded in April.

Other goods that have gone up in price include food, rent and used cars.

When not accounting for volatile food and energy prices, the CPI recorded a 6% increase for the period ending in May.

On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 82 cents to $122.33 per barrel and the AAA auto club reported the national average for a gallon of regular gas in the United States hit $4.99.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is expected to speak on inflation on Friday afternoon.

He will be at the Port of Los Angeles, the country's busiest port, to discuss efforts to tackle inflation.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US central bank ponders huge rate hike to combat price surge

The US Federal Reserve is poised to raise borrowing costs Wednesday amid the troubling acceleration of inflation, with the only question being whether officials will opt for the biggest hike in nearly three decades or a smaller step up. While some economists continue to argue that such an aggressive step would indicate rising panic among policymakers who are usually reluctant to surprise financial markets, others argue that the Fed is behind the curve and needs to react strongly to prove its resolve to combat inflation "It is possible that by Wednesday the only way for the Fed to surprise markets would be to raise rates by 50 bp," Harvard economist and former White House advisor Jason Furman tweeted.
BUSINESS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy