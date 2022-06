Auburn’s Fourth of July Festival at Les Gove Park is finally returning this year for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4, has something for everyone with entertainment on two different stages, a car show, inflatable rides, euro-bungee trampolines, train rides and more.

2 DAYS AGO