ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Five Angelos family and Orioles secrets brought to light in brother’s lawsuit

By Jeff Barker, Jean Marbella, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATQoI_0g6g5ZVR00
Louis Angelos, left, and his brother, John Angelos, right, with Mike Elias at a news conference after Elias was selected as the Baltimore Orioles executive vice president and general manager. Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A new lawsuit filed by one of Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ sons not only makes explosive legal allegations, but tells deeply personal stories about a guarded family that typically shies away from the public gaze.

Louis F. Angelos, 52, alleges in the suit filed this week in Baltimore County Circuit Court that his brother, John P. Angelos, 54, sought — against his father’s wishes — to wrest control and ownership of the family fortune, including the Major League Baseball team.

In making his allegations, Louis Angelos recounts anecdotes — for example, about stormy encounters and a yearslong rift between John Angelos and his father — that unleash a cloudburst of family drama.

Here are a few such scenes, with the caveat that they come from Louis Angelos’ lawsuit, and John Angelos — who did not return text messages from The Baltimore Sun — has not offered his version of the events. Nor, for that matter, has their mother, Georgia Angelos, also named as a defendant in the suit, nor Peter Angelos himself. Their attorney couldn’t be reached Friday for an interview.

The 92-year-old patriarch has been in deteriorating health for some five years, and the lawsuit stems from his sons fighting over control of the Orioles and the rest of the family fortune made by Peter Angelos as an attorney representing workers with asbestos-related health claims.

Former outfielder thrown out

Figuring into the family drama is Brady Anderson, the one-time Orioles centerfielder who became the team’s vice president of baseball operations in 2013. The lawsuit says he was among the Peter Angelos loyalists who John Angelos wanted out of the picture as he brought in “yes-men completely beholden to him.”

In March 2019, John Angelos cut Anderson’s salary in half, and later that year ordered the team’s general manager, Mike Elias to fire him, according to the suit. It said that triggered a shouting match between the Angelos brothers, with Louis Angelos defending Anderson, who was one of their father’s favorite employees, and John Angelos telling him, “you better be careful, you better start thinking about your inheritance.” To which Louis responded, “You’re insane.”

The 2019 season was Anderson’s last with the Os .

The sons come out of the shadows

While Peter Angelos was known nationally as the team’s owner and a prominent class-action attorney, his sons kept lower profiles.

But in 2015, John Angelos sat in his parked car late one night, typing out 21 tweets about unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in city police custody.

He explained later that he wanted to address the roots of the unrest — how America had “shipped middle-class and working-class jobs away from Baltimore”— although he seemed abashed by the amount of attention he drew.

According to the lawsuit, John was estranged from his father at the time, the result of a fight they had in 2009. That began with a disagreement over where the Orioles should base their spring training. Peter Angelos did not like John Angelos’ suggestion that the team consider sites in Arizona instead of Florida, the suit said. The father wanted the site to be more accessible to the team’s fans.

John “then stormed out of the meeting to the astonishment of those present,” the suit said. “In the aftermath, he walked away from the Orioles completely. While he continued to have involvement in MASN, he would not return to the Orioles until 2017, on the eve of Mr. Angelos’ sudden illness.”

John Angelos oversaw the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, or MASN, the club’s regional sports network.

Her two sons

There were fraught dynamics, as well, between Georgia Angelos and her sons, according to the lawsuit.

At one point, she is characterized as being afraid of John’s anger, and at another she is said to have “ceased communicating with Lou and her lawyers have instructed Lou not to communicate with his mother.”

Louis Angelos’ lawsuit depicts his brother as manipulating, misleading and intimidating their mother to gain more power over the family fortune. In one instance, when Louis Angelos asks her why she puts up with “John’s abuse. She allegedly replied, ‘He’ll go ballistic,’” holding her cell phone far from her ear to demonstrate what she feared would happen.

A musical journey from Nashville to Baltimore

Weaving through this Baltimore saga is a Nashville connection. John Angelos is listed as living there, and his wife, Margaret Valentine, is a Nashville songwriter who owns a music management company, Pound It Out Loud, there.

Enter Chris Jones, a North Carolina-based attorney who had represented Peter Angelos for more than a decade.

“However,” according to the lawsuit, “Mr. Angelos had grown dissatisfied with Jones’ representation and had ended the relationship.”

The family brought Jones back to help advise them on a trust for the assets of Peter Angelos but eventually, the suit goes on to claim, “his allegiance shifted to John exclusively.” Louis Angelos’ lawsuit says John Angelos needed Jones’ “utter loyalty” to consolidate his power.

”John knew how to acquire that,” the suit says. It goes on to describe how Valentine took Jones’ daughter, an aspiring singer whose stage name is Carter Faith, under her wing. In 2018, the then-17-year-old sang the national anthem at Camden Yards, and John Angelos arranged for a subsequent performance as well, according to the lawsuit.

”The college student has had far more exposure as an artist through John and Margaret’s efforts than she could have ever achieved purely on her own talents,” the lawsuit states. In any event, Nashville has taken notice of Carter Faith .

Jones, meanwhile, convinced Louis Angelos to agree to an amendment to the trust in 2018 that ultimately gave John Angelos increased control with his mother’s consent, according to the suit. Jones convinced Louis Angelos that was necessary to meet Major League Baseball requirements, the suit said.

The law firm at issue

Beginning in 2019, John Angelos tried to “dismantle or dissolve” his father’s law offices, alleges Louis Angelos, who manages the firm.

Given that Mr. Angelos wanted to be remembered as an effective lawyer first and foremost, and saw his role in the Orioles as ‘strictly secondary,’ John’s attacks on the law firm were a startling manifestation of his antipathy towards his father’s legacy as a lawyer,” the suit says.

It adds that John Angelos had written in October 2019 of the firm’s “unsustainability” and tried unsuccessfully to get Louis Angelos to agree to help dissolve it or have it “spun off to others.”

The law firm represented thousands of workers in their claims of being poisoned by asbestos in the workplace. With a strategy of consolidating cases for settlement, it won more than a billion dollars’ worth of settlements in the early 1990s. But in more recent rulings, the courts have sharply limited consolidation as an option and given defendants, such as manufacturers and suppliers of asbestos, as well as contractors that used it, a chance to have judges or juries weigh each case on its merits.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

With Baltimore’s Angelos family in legal battle, the prospect of an Orioles sale or move looms larger

In a divorce, the question is often: But what about the children? When a privately simmering fight between the sons of Orioles owner Peter Angelos erupted publicly this week, it was: But what about the Birds? Periodic rumors that the team, beleaguered on the field yet beloved by generations of Baltimoreans, could be sold or moved out of town gained greater currency with the lawsuit filed ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Upon further review, let’s not be paranoid about Baltimore Orioles leaving | COMMENTARY

The public statement issued Monday by John Angelos, chair and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, offered no ifs, ands or buts about the future of the baseball franchise: “As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore.” He goes on the explain his family’s deep roots in the city and how hundreds of millions of dollars in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: Which All-Star’s son? Looking at Baltimore’s options for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft

In little more than a month, the Orioles will replace Adley Rutschman in their farm system with another first overall draft pick. With the new collective bargaining agreement’s draft lottery system not going into effect until next summer, Baltimore’s 52-110 record last year, paired with a tiebreaker against the Arizona Diamondbacks, secured the organization’s second first overall selection in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Florida State
Baltimore County, MD
Government
The Baltimore Sun

Outfield prospect Kyle Stowers to join Orioles as part of taxi squad in Toronto

Outfielder Kyle Stowers and catcher Anthony Bemboom are joining the Orioles in Toronto as part of the taxi squad, manager Brandon Hyde said. Right-handers Rico Garcia and Mike Baumann also joined Baltimore’s taxi squad for the road trip, arriving in Kansas City on Sunday. “Could be more,” Hyde said. “We’ll see how the game plays out today and see where we are physically and take a few extra ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox ace placed on restricted list by Tigers

Just eight starts into his tenure with the Detroit Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez's future with the organization appears unclear. Rodriguez, 29, who signed in Detroit on a five-year, $77 million deal in November following six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, has been placed on the restricted list by the team.
DETROIT, MI
The Baltimore Sun

Amid legal battle with brother, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos says team ‘will never leave’ Baltimore

In the midst of a lawsuit among members of the Angelos family, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos issued a statement Monday asserting that the club “will never leave” Baltimore. Louis Angelos, the brother of John, brought a lawsuit against his brother Thursday, alleging he was trying to seize control of the team and the rest of his father’s holdings. Their 92-year-old father, Peter, has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Anderson
Person
Mike Elias
The Baltimore Sun

A laughter-filled voice memo and updates from the crowd: How the Orioles are experiencing the College World Series

Adley Rutschman wasn’t surprised when he checked his phone after Monday’s game and saw a message from Gunnar Henderson. When he opened it to find a voice memo, he expected the friendly trash talk that had passed between the pair of Orioles prospects for days. Henderson was committed to Auburn before Baltimore drafted him. Rutschman starred at Oregon State. And over the last week, as the Tigers ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: Hey, Baltimore, it’s William Donald Schaefer, the musical | COMMENTARY

The reported troubles in the Angelos family raised the specter of the Orioles being sold and transplanted to Nashville, a worrisome speculation dismissed firmly Monday morning by the organization’s chairman and CEO, John Angelos. He said the Orioles will never leave Baltimore. Thanks. We needed that. For a moment, with news of a lawsuit between Angelos brothers, a Baltimorean of a certain age ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Angelos family split won’t halt lease negotiations to keep Orioles in Baltimore, stadium authority says

The lawsuit that has split the family of ailing Orioles owner Peter Angelos won’t halt discussions about a new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Stadium Authority, which says it continues to recognize the authority of CEO John Angelos to negotiate on the club’s behalf. The stadium authority — the Major League Baseball team’s landlord at Camden Yards — said Monday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Baltimore Orioles#The Major League Baseball
Yardbarker

MLB Best Bets Today (Blue Jays Should Blast Off vs. Bradish and Baltimore)

For today's slate of best bets on the diamond, we're mixing in a little bit of everything. We'll head to Philadelphia for a short live road dog, grab a team total north of the border for the largest favorite of the night, and focus in on a player prop that has the ideal matchup to cruise past his projected strikeout total.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy