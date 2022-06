Alabama football is in its third week of summer training. The Crimson Tide came close to winning a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2021, but it fell short to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Nick Saban’s bunch looks to avenge itself, and it starts in summer workouts. Alabama’s entire recruiting class from the recent cycle is on campus, and its six transfers are here. The players are bonding well and are having a strong summer after dominating spring practice. David Ballou, Alabama’s Director of Sports Performance, posted a status on Twitter on the team during its first week of summer prep. He has been impressed with the work ethic and dedication of players.

