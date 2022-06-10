Nico Rosberg banned from F1 paddock after failing to get Covid vaccine

Former world champion Nico Rosberg has been banned from the Formula One paddock after failing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Rosberg, who beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 title before retiring just five days later, now works as a pundit for Sky Sports.

But the 36-year-old is having to conduct his role remotely following the sport’s new-for-2022 Covid requirements.

All travelling Formula One personnel - including drivers, team members, caterers and media - must be fully-vaccinated to access the paddock.

A spokesperson for the former Mercedes driver told the PA news agency: “Nico Rosberg recovered from a coronavirus infection and currently holds a recovery certificate.

“He has his antibody levels tested regularly and, on the recommendation of his doctor, does not currently need any vaccinations.

“In addition, he continues to comply with all necessary hygiene and precautionary measures. He continues to fulfil his duties as a commentator for Sky.”

Rosberg appeared as a Sky Sports pundit remotely for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola in April.

Rosberg lives in Monaco and conducted his Sky requirements on the harbourside - just metres from the entrance to the paddock - at last weekend’s race in the principality.