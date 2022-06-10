ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘Put your money where your mouth is’: Fashion brands must be held to account on climate crisis, say experts

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PgAL_0g6fz2op00

Experts united on the message that big fashion brands must be held to account on the climate crisis at a panel event run by The Independent on Thursday.

Senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle hosted a panel of global experts including Roberta Annan, founder of Annan Capital Partners, and the Impact Fund For African Creatives, Tamara Cincik, CEO of Fashion Roundtable and George Harding-Rolls, campaign manager at the Changing Markets Foundation.

The hour-long discussion, which can be watched back in the video below, covered a range of topics from how big the issue of fast fashion is and who are the culprits, to how consumers can take action against policies such as greenwashing.

Roberta spoke about the impact of fast fashion on Ghana - about 50 million pieces are imported into the country on a weekly basis, with roughly 40 per cent end up in landfill. She stressed the environmental impact on the ecosystem and called on big brands to “put your money where your mouth is.”

“We just really need to highlight these things and stop beating around the bush and exchanging dialogues that are not going anywhere,” she said.

George pointed out that pictures the audience were shown of clothing dumped in the Atacama desert in Chile , was unsold and unused.

He said: “It is completely outrageous and we do need to name names.

“We are not holding the brands to account and as long as we walk around the edge of corporate responsibility they can get away without reputational damage.”

Tamara, who has 20 years’ experience in the fashion industry as an editor and brand consultant, spoke about the challenges of extended producer responsibility (EPR) which covers disposal of waste.

She said: “The issue with EPR is it’s really difficult for brands to action without the infrastructure and support.

“Where’s the support? If you have a voice and you are doing good work, it’s very difficult to get funding.”

She noted a significant amount of funding has been stopped because of Brexit.

“Businesses have been left to pick up the pieces.” she added. “Decisions are then being made around survival.”

Watch the full discussion back in the video below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Around 850,000 households missing out on vital Pension Credit support

About 850,000 households are believed to be missing out on vital Pension Credit support, at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting people on low or fixed incomes particularly hard.While more than 1.4 million pensioners are receiving Pension Credit, many are not claiming this extra financial help that can also be a gateway to other benefits.An estimated £1.7 billion in the benefit is being left unclaimed, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which was holding its second annual Pension Credit “day of action” as part of an awareness-raising drive.The DWP said it will be providing leaflets...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Baby boomers cite Netflix and takeaways as reasons why young people can’t buy homes

More than half of baby boomers believe that young people aren’t able to save enough money to buy a home because of “luxury” lifestyle choices, such as paying for Netflix subscriptions and buying takeaway coffees.UK adults born between 1946 and 1964, after the Second World War, are also less likely than any other age group to believe that young adults today struggle with broader economic factors that prevent them from buying a home.However, the study by King’s College London also found that younger generations are themselves more likely to agree than disagree that the key reason they are unable to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

People back green investment despite soaring bills, Co-op Bank finds

People earning between £20,000 and £25,000 are more likely than average to support investment in green energy even if it adds to the cost of household bills, a new survey has suggested.The Co-operative Bank found that 63% of those in the earnings bracket think that it is still important to tackle climate change through such measures, even in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.Researchers commissioned by the bank found that overall 59% of the 2,000 people they surveyed want more green investment.Participants were asked: “Considering the rising cost of energy, do you feel that it is still important to invest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Retail experts urge action by ministers over ‘meagre’ sales increases

Both the UK and Scottish Governments will have to be ready to take action over rising prices and “meagre” sales figures, retail experts have warned.Ewan MacDonald-Russell from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said Westminster and Holyrood will have to keep a “close eye” on the situation facing retailers in the the coming months.It comes as the organisation reported “meagre” sales growth in May.Total sales in Scotland increased by 1.6% in May compared to the same period last year. The figure is below the three and 12-month average increases of 18.9% and 18.5% respectively, the SRC said.The sun didn’t shine for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fast Fashion Brand#Climate#Annan Capital Partners#Fashion Roundtable
The Independent

Teachers fear pupils are less ready for world of work post-pandemic

Around eight in 10 teachers at schools in England think their pupils are less ready for the world of work than before the Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.Some 79% of respondents said they believed school leavers were less ready for the job market than previous years, while 15% said there was no change and only 3% said pupils were more ready.The findings have been published by the education charity Teach First, which said that a “postcode lottery” around careers education was ripe for change.The figures are based on 3,400 responses to the Teacher Tapp daily survey app, collected from...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Equity release ‘finances £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK’

Equity release finances around £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK, according to analysis.Total retirement spending funded by equity release could top £4 billion this year and £5 billion in 2025, according to modelling by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), as homeowners increasingly look to property wealth to support their retirement.Equity release products allow older people to access the equity, or cash, tied up in their home.In 2021, equity release funded an estimated £3 billion worth of retirement domestic spending, according to Legal & General and Cebr’s the Equity Economy report.About £330 million...
MARKETS
The Independent

Rwanda flight grounded after European Court of Human Rights intervenes

The plane due to take migrants to Rwanda will not leave the UK as scheduled after last-minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.Government sources have confirmed to the PA news agency that all migrants have been removed from the plane which was set to take off on Tuesday night.The European Court of Human Rights confirmed that it had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national, and it is understood the Court was considering a number of further requests.PA understands that the appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, overruling the UK rulings.It...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Almost half of UK audiences avoid news, report reveals

Almost half of Britons actively avoid the news, a figure which has doubled in the past five years, according to a new report.The number of those in the UK who reported avoiding certain types of news “sometimes or often” has risen to 46%, compared to 38% worldwide.The findings, made through surveys of more than 93,000 people across 46 counties, were published on Wednesday in a new report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.Worldwide, around 43% of so-called “selective news avoiders” said they were put off by the repetitiveness of the news agenda, especially around politics and Covid-19,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
The Independent

Alcohol labelling failing consumers, say campaigners

Alcohol labelling is failing consumers by leaving “vital” information such as ingredients and sugar content off most packaging, campaigners have said.A survey of labels on 369 alcohol products by the Alcohol Health Alliance UK (AHA) found some 6% displayed the sugar content and 20% provided the full list of ingredients.Some 42% stated the calorie content and only 5% provided full nutritional information.Previous research by the AHA found that wine can contain anywhere between zero and 15 teaspoons of free sugars per bottle.Some 65% of products included the up-to-date chief medical officer’s drinking guidelines, with 29% not displaying any guidelines and...
DRINKS
The Independent

Javid to unveil plans to tackle ‘intractable challenges’ in NHS

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has set out plans to tackle seemingly “intractable challenges” in the NHS.Setting out his vision for the year ahead, Mr Javid said there is a “small window of time where we can make a big difference”.Speaking at the NHS ConfedExpo conference on Wednesday, Mr Javid will condemn “contagious” poor leadership.It comes after the NHS Confederation said the Government was “management bashing” to explain problems in the service.It’s not about reinventing the wheel, it’s about listening to the innovators already doing incredible things within the system – then giving them a platform to do itSajid JavidThe minister...
HEALTH
The Independent

NHS risks losing one third of Black and Asian doctors over racism, finds landmark survey

The NHS is facing a major exodus of doctors of ethnic minority backgrounds due to persistent levels of racism faced at a personal and institutional level, a groundbreaking study has revealed.Nearly one third of doctors surveyed have considered leaving the NHS or have already left within the past two years due to race discrimination, with 42 per cent of Black and 41 per cent Asian doctors in particular having considered leaving or having left.The survey, shared with The Independent in advance of publication on Wednesday, paints a picture of institutional barriers to career progression, dangerously low levels of reporting of...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘I’m very worried’: Sister of Iranian Kurd on Rwanda flight pleads for help

The sister of an Iranian Kurd who is due to be on the Home Office’s flight to Rwanda has said she is “very worried” about her brother and called for his removal from the UK to be stopped. Her brother, who fled from political persecution in his country, told her this evening: “Just tell my family I love them, I’m really sorry for everything.”He is currently being held in an immigration van waiting to be transported to the flight to Rwanda. His application for his removal to be stopped was rejected at the High Court on Tuesday morning, despite his...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy