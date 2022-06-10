ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Armed suspect points gun at Met Police officer during foot chase

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUcLs_0g6fz03N00

Bodycam footage of the moment an armed suspect pointed a gun at a Metropolitan Police offer has been released.

PC Elwood was chasing gunman Mucktar Khan on foot after officers were called to a shooting at a recording studio in Woolwich, southeast London , in November 2020.

“When the gun was pointed directly at my face my instant reaction was to turn away in fear, I thought I was about to be killed,” the officer said.

“However, I continued to chase after them as they are dangerous individuals who needed removing from the streets.”

