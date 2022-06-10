ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sergio Perez fastest in opening practice session for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FycwO_0g6fpnoL00

Sergio Perez followed up his Monaco triumph by finishing fastest in Friday’s opening practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix .

A fortnight on from his win on the famous Monte Carlo streets, Perez, who recently signed a deal to remain with Red Bull until 2024, edged out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.127 seconds in Baku.

World champion Max Verstappen finished third in the other Red Bull, one place ahead of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz , with Lewis Hamilton sixth for Mercedes, 1.2 seconds off the pace.

Perez took advantage of Verstappen’s late tyre blowout to win last year’s race in Baku – his first in Red Bull colours – and the Mexican has started this weekend on the front foot with Red Bull and Ferrari at the top of the class.

For Hamilton, the British driver heads into the eighth round of 22, 75 points adrift of Verstappen.

Mercedes continue to combat the porpoising problems which have wreaked havoc on their season, and Hamilton and team-mate George Russell both suffered with heavy bouncing during the first action here.

At one point, Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington advised his driver to be wary of crossing the pit-entry line when he completed a lap.

A frustrated Hamilton replied: “It is so bumpy, I couldn’t see the line.”

Russell, who has finished ahead of Hamilton at every round bar the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to move 34 points clear of his team-mate in the standings, finished eighth.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by nine points in the standings, but the Dutchman complained of understeer throughout first practice and lost control of his Red Bull at the end of the session. The world champion spun at Turn 15 but crucially avoided contact with the barriers before returning to his garage.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll thudded the wall at the exit of Turn 15, while Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher suffered from mechanical problems in their Williams and Haas cars respectively, and missed a large chunk of the one-hour running.

The second practice session gets under way at 6pm local time (3pm UK).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He can’t move’: Toto Wolff calls for F1 rule change after Lewis Hamilton’s porpoising issue

Toto Wolff has called on the FIA to change rules in Formula 1 to combat the danger posed by porpoising after Lewis Hamilton’s recent struggles. The Mercedes driver could be seen in agony getting out of his W13 car in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.Hamilton claimed his back was a “mess” and that it was “killing” him mid-race, eventually finishing fourth.The issue has led to his team boss Wolff calling on the FIA to make changes to safeguard the drivers, given the physical impact posed by repeated bouncing throughout races."We need to do something on the regulations because he...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Bale: It’s better to make mistakes now and not at the World Cup

Gareth Bale says it is better Wales make their mistakes now and not at the World Cup after suffering more stoppage-time heartbreak against Holland.Memphis Depay secured an eventful 3-2 Nations League victory for Holland in the third minute of stoppage time in Rotterdam, just seconds after Bale had equalised from the penalty spot.Wales are bottom of their A4 group with one point having lost three of their four games.Robert Page’s side have conceded decisive late goals in all three defeats, with their only point coming in a 1-1 home draw against Belgium.“It’s hard to take, but I’d rather this happen...
MANCHESTER UNITED F.C.
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy