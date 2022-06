ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) – Josef Newgarden earned a $1 million bonus that rewards his versatility by winning on Sunday at Road America. The victory was the third of the season for the American, who won the bonus money as the first driver this IndyCar season to win on a road course, street course and an oval. Half the money goes to Team Penske and half goes to charities selected by Newgarden.

