ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

2024 5-star QB CJ Carr commits to Notre Dame over MSU, UM, others

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogUgq_0g6foHE400
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State has come up just short on one of the top quarterback targets in the 2024 class.

Five-star quarterback CJ Carr announced where he’ll be playing his college ball on Thursday, and it sadly won’t be in East Lansing, Mich. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, officially committed to Notre Dame on Thursday.

Michigan State was one of six finalists for Carr’s talents, with Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and LSU being the other schools in play. Carr hails from Saline, Mich. and is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 20 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Carr’s decision to commit to Notre Dame could influence another big-time quarterback prospect Michigan State is targeting — 2023 five-star prospect Dante Moore out of Detroit. Michigan State has made Moore a priority but Notre Dame was considered by some as the favorite to land him. Could Carr’s decision influence Moore to go elsewhere and maybe open the door for Michigan State? That may be a bit optimistic as a Spartans fan but is something to keep an eye on with Carr locking in with the Fighting Irish.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Carr
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy