Bayler and Keelin Faulkner saddle bronc riding during a practice. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Lee – Sage’s old cowdog and appreciator of pats. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Like most of us in Rio Arriba County, we got a call Saturday saying if we were on 111 north of La Madera, evacuate. We are not even close to the area, we are not in the line of fire travel forecasts, but we have friends who are, and my answer to the call was to walk outside and burst into tears. I’m helpful like that.

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO