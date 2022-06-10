ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Recurring Brain Tumors Evolve in Response to Microenvironment

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have discovered that infiltrating gliomas, a common brain and spinal cord tumor, are shaped by their genetic evolution and microenvironment, a finding that could lead to more targeted treatments. “We have identified epigenetic alterations at recurrence that are not only prognostic in some cases, but may lead to...

Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

The Double Advantage of Killer T-Cells To Prevent Cancer Metastases

University of Geneva scientists highlight the unexpected effect of certain immunotherapies to prevent cancer metastases. Tumors rely on a specific structure, the tumor stroma, to grow. This includes blood vessels, which provide the nutrients required for diseased cells to multiply, as well as lymphatic vessels, through which they migrate to metastasize. The formation of lymphatic vessels — a mechanism known as lymphangiogenesis — in and around a tumor is therefore of poor prognosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Histone H3K36me2 demethylase KDM2A promotes bladder cancer progression through epigenetically silencing RARRES3

Epigenetic dysregulation contributes to bladder cancer tumorigenesis. H3K36me2 demethylase KDM2A functions as an important epigenetic regulator of cell fate in many types of tumors. However, its role in bladder cancer remains unknown. Here, we revealed a positive correlation between KDM2A gene copy number gain and upregulation of KDM2A mRNA expression in bladder cancer. Moreover, a super-enhancer (SE) driving KDM2A transcription was found in high-grade bladder cancer, resulting in a significantly higher expression of KDM2A mRNA compared to that in low-grade bladder tumors. KDM2A knockdown (KD) decreased the proliferation, invasion, and spheroid formation of high-grade bladder cancer cells and inhibited tumor growth in mouse xenograft models. Furthermore, we identified RARRES3 as a key KDM2A target gene. KDM2A suppresses RARRES3 expression via demethylation of H3K36me2 in the RARRES3 promoter. Intriguingly, RARRES3 KD attenuated the inhibitory effects of KDM2A depletion on the malignant phenotypes of high-grade bladder cancer cells. The combination of the KDM2A inhibitor IOX1 and the RARRES3 agonist all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) synergistically inhibited the proliferation of high-grade bladder cancer cells, suggesting that the KDM2A/RARRES3 axis may be a promising therapeutic target for the treatment of high-grade bladder cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inhibition of myeloid-derived suppressive cell function with all-trans retinoic acid enhanced anti-PD-L1 efficacy in cervical cancer

PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor treatments are relatively inefficacious in advanced cervical cancer patients. The presence of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) in the tumor microenvironment may be one significant barrier to efficacy. It has been shown that all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) can differentiate MDSCs into mature myeloid cells. However, whether ATRA suppression of MDSCs function could enhance PD-L1 blockade-mediated tumor immunotherapy remains unknown. Here, the frequency of tumor-infiltrating MDSCs in cervical cancer patients was measured. ATRA was used to target MDSCs both in vitro and in tumor-bearing mice. The impact of ATRA on the human cell line HeLa was also investigated. The frequency of MDSCs and T cells was determined by flow cytometry. The expression of immunosuppressive genes was measured with quantitative real time-PCR and infiltration of immune cells was assessed by immunohistochemical examination. We found that tumor-infiltrating PD-L1+ MDSCs were more prevalent in cervical cancer patients. Blockade of PD-L1 expression in MDSCs with anti-PD-L1 antibody cannot relieve the suppressive activity of MDSCs induced by HeLa cells, while ATRA efficiently abrogated the suppressive activity of MDSCs. Furthermore, ATRA had no effect on PD-L1 expression in HeLa cells in vitro. In in vivo treatment, ATRA decreased MDSCs accumulation and increased the frequency of CD8+ T cells in BALB/C mice with U14 cervical tumors. Importantly, a combination treatment of ATRA and anti-PD-L1 antibody further delayed U14 tumor growth and increased the proportion of CD62Lâˆ’CD8+ T cells, CD62Lâˆ’CD4+ T cells, CD107a+CD8+ T cells as well as IFN-Î³ and TNF-Î± levels in tumors. Our results provide a rationale for the use of ATRA to suppress MDSCs and enhance anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy in cervical cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Promising compound kills range of hard-to-treat cancers by targeting a previously undiscovered vulnerability

A compound, developed by a team including scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, kills a range of hard-to-treat cancer types in petri dishes and animal models by targeting a previously unexploited vulnerability, a new study reports. The findings, published in Nature Cancer, could eventually lead to new drugs to fight these cancers, which currently have few effective treatments.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ScienceAlert

The Human Heart Can Repair Itself, And We Now Know Which Cells Are Crucial For It

Our bodies are pretty ingenious when it comes to self-repair, and scientists have been studying in detail the ways in which the heart patches itself up after a heart attack (myocardial infarction). They hope to find clues that could lead to better treatments for cardiovascular problems. New research has revealed that the immune response of the body and the lymphatic system (part of the immune system) are crucial in the way that the heart repairs itself after a heart attack has caused damage to the heart muscle. Key to the study was the discovery of the role played by macrophages, specialist cells...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are some unusual symptoms of Lyme disease?

Many people associate Lyme disease with a classic rash that resembles a bull’s-eye. While this occurs often, a person may also develop less common symptoms associated with the disease. Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness. In many cases, it causes a rash to appear on the skin, which is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

“Long COVID” May Be Caused by High Levels of Virus-Specific T Cells

Patients suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or “long COVID,” had virus-specific T cells that were more than 100 times higher than patients who fully recovered from COVID-19 infection. Surviving a COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. Approximately 20-30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop post-acute sequelae...
SCIENCE
SELF

Why Does Heart Failure Cause Swollen Feet in Some People?

You might think heart failure means the heart has completely stopped working, but it’s actually a condition that affects how well your heart works. Rest assured that your heart is still ticking; it’s just a bit sluggish. Having heart failure can mean your heart isn’t pumping blood to all the areas of your body as well as it should be, or there could be structural changes to your heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which also affects how well it can pump blood, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

'Masked' cancer drug sneaks through body to deliver anti-tumor treatment with fewer side effects

Many cancer treatments are notoriously savage on the body; they attack healthy cells at the same time as tumor cells, causing a plethora of side effects. Now, researchers at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) have designed a method to keep one promising cancer drug from wreaking such havoc. The team has engineered a new "masked" version of the immunotherapy drug interleukin-12 that is activated only when it reaches a tumor. The research on the molecule, also known as IL-12, is described in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.
CHICAGO, IL
verywellhealth.com

Multiple Sclerosis and Cardiovascular Disease: What's the Link?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune condition in which there is damage to nervous system tissue, resulting in symptoms ranging from tingling, numbness, and vision problems to debilitating muscle weakness. In addition to damaging the brain and spinal cord, MS may also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including problems in the heart and blood vessels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Verywell Health

Study: Gallstones May Come Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

A new study found that people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer were six times more likely to have had gallstones in the year before getting diagnosed with cancer. People with a history of gallstones should be followed closely by their primary care providers. Pancreatic cancer is usually found in later stages...
CANCER
UPI News

Injectable hydrogel may ease back pain from worn spinal discs

Like fixing a flat on the roadside, a new injectable hydrogel is showing promise as a remedy for worn-down spinal discs -- pumping them back up and relieving chronic back pain. The gel, with the brand name Hydrafil, is injected directly into worn discs using X-rays to guide the needle,...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
The Independent

New treatment for ‘slow killer’ sleep apnoea in hospital trial

One of the UK’s leading sleep doctors hopes a new device could help people suffering sleep apnoea, which knocks years off a patient’s life expectancy.Vik Veer, an ear, nose and throat consultant, hopes the iNap device, he is currently trialling, will offer an alternative to other treatments for people with obstructive sleep apnoea (Osa), linked to serious disease and lower life expectancy.The Osacondition is when a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts while you sleep, resulting in loud snoring.This results in severely disturbed sleep leading to high blood pressure and strokes.It is estimated around 45% of UK adults suffer from...
HEALTH

