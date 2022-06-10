Recurring Brain Tumors Evolve in Response to Microenvironment

PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor treatments are relatively inefficacious in advanced cervical cancer patients. The presence of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) in the tumor microenvironment may be one significant barrier to efficacy. It has been shown that all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) can differentiate MDSCs into mature myeloid cells. However, whether ATRA suppression of MDSCs function could enhance PD-L1 blockade-mediated tumor immunotherapy remains unknown. Here, the frequency of tumor-infiltrating MDSCs in cervical cancer patients was measured. ATRA was used to target MDSCs both in vitro and in tumor-bearing mice. The impact of ATRA on the human cell line HeLa was also investigated. The frequency of MDSCs and T cells was determined by flow cytometry. The expression of immunosuppressive genes was measured with quantitative real time-PCR and infiltration of immune cells was assessed by immunohistochemical examination. We found that tumor-infiltrating PD-L1+ MDSCs were more prevalent in cervical cancer patients. Blockade of PD-L1 expression in MDSCs with anti-PD-L1 antibody cannot relieve the suppressive activity of MDSCs induced by HeLa cells, while ATRA efficiently abrogated the suppressive activity of MDSCs. Furthermore, ATRA had no effect on PD-L1 expression in HeLa cells in vitro. In in vivo treatment, ATRA decreased MDSCs accumulation and increased the frequency of CD8+ T cells in BALB/C mice with U14 cervical tumors. Importantly, a combination treatment of ATRA and anti-PD-L1 antibody further delayed U14 tumor growth and increased the proportion of CD62Lâˆ’CD8+ T cells, CD62Lâˆ’CD4+ T cells, CD107a+CD8+ T cells as well as IFN-Î³ and TNF-Î± levels in tumors. Our results provide a rationale for the use of ATRA to suppress MDSCs and enhance anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy in cervical cancer.

