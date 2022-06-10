ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Never-Before Described Structure of Rotavirus Spike Protein Revealed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the three groups of rotavirus that cause gastroenteritis in people, called groups A, B and C, groups A and C affect mostly children and are the best characterized. On the other hand, of group B, which causes severe diarrhea predominantly in adults, little is known about the tip of the...

Life Science Sample Tracking and Management

Ziath has published a new catalogue that provides an informative technical introduction to its extensive range of innovative readers, scanners, software, automated tube selectors and accessories for tracking and management of life science samples. Over the last two decades, Ziath has established itself as a global leader for sample tracking...
Luminescent Gel Created With Applications From Counterfeiting to Biosensing

Trinity scientists have taken inspiration from nature to create luminescent, self-healing gels with a suite of potential applications ranging from bank note counterfeiting to next-gen bio-sensing and imaging. Crucially, the scientists have been able to introduce guanosine (a molecule that plays many important metabolic roles in our cells) into these...
Aspirin May Help Slow Down Colorectal Cancer Evolution

Cancer starts when cells start dividing uncontrollably. Scientists have known that taking aspirin can help protect against the development of colorectal cancer – cancer afflicting the colon or rectum – but the exact reason aspirin has this effect has been mostly a mystery. In a new study published...
Massive Pacemaker Cells Produced in Parkinson's Breakthrough

A new study led by a researcher in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo has important implications for developing future treatments for Parkinson’s disease (PD), a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement and often includes tremors. “In this study, we find...
Unlocking Smoother HPLC Method Transfer

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is one of the mainstay techniques in an analytical chemistry lab. However, a key challenge in highly regulated laboratories is when scientists must switch from one HPLC system to another, or exchange methods between different labs and sites. The process of transferring a method to the receiving HPLC system involves checking and adjusting multiple parameters such as instrument settings and configurations. If this is not carried out carefully, the receiving instrument and method might produce results inconsistent with the original system in terms of retention times and peak shapes for the analytes of interest, ultimately rendering analysis unreliable. Conversely, making method adjustments can lead to lack of compliance with regulator validated analytical protocols. In this article, we review the main challenges with method transfer and highlight how advanced HPLC technologies can help smooth this transition.
Patients That Easily Quit Smoking After Brain Damage May Hold Clues for Addiction Treatments

There are few things that can have as wide-ranging and dramatic effects on everyday function as brain damage. The brain packs many functions into a super-dense structure, meaning that, whether from stroke or head injury, loss of neurons can instantly rob a patient of speech or movement. Now, a surprising new study suggests that rare instances of neuronal loss to certain areas of the brain may also hold the key to overcoming addiction.
Inhaled Vaccines Offer Better Protection Than Nasal Sprays

Inhaled aerosol vaccines provide far better protection and stronger immunity than nasal sprays, McMaster scientists who compared respiratory vaccine-delivery systems have confirmed. While nasal sprays reach primarily the nose and throat, inhaled aerosols bypass the nasal passage and deliver vaccine droplets deep in the airway, where they can induce a...
AI Distinguishes Cancer Cells From Healthy Ones

When it comes to identifying patterns in mountains of data, human beings are no match for artificial intelligence (AI). In particular, a branch of AI called machine learning is often used to find regularities in data sets – be it for stock market analysis, image and speech recognition, or the classification of cells. To reliably distinguish cancer cells from healthy cells, a team led by Dr. Altuna Akalin, head of the Bioinformatics and Omics Data Science Platform at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association (MDC), has now developed a machine learning program called “ikarus.” The program found a pattern in tumor cells that is common to different types of cancer, consisting of a characteristic combination of genes. According to the team’s paper in the journal Genome Biology, the algorithm also detected types of genes in the pattern that had never been clearly linked to cancer before.
Community Policy