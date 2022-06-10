It's Necessary: Not enough food to feed children, but plenty of weapons to kill them

The United States is facing a baby formula shortage. A formula recall due to contamination and other supply chain issues have left many families without food for their children.

While there is a supply crunch for formula, there is, unfortunately, an abundance of readily available firearms. On May 24, a gunman stormed a Texas elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers. This massacre came just 10 days after 13 were killed in a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

This is where we are as a society. We don’t have the food to feed our children, but we have the weapons to kill them.

Kevin Necessary is an illustrator and editorial cartoonist. His editorial cartoons appear Sundays in The Enquirer.

